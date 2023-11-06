WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guterres urges Gaza ceasefire as 88 UN staff killed in Israeli air strikes
In a rare joint statement, heads of 18 UN organisations decry the escalating toll on lives, with over 85 UN relief workers among the casualties, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Guterres urges Gaza ceasefire as 88 UN staff killed in Israeli air strikes
Guterres voices alarm about the "clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing."  / Photo: AA. / Others
November 6, 2023

At least 88 UN relief workers have been killed so far in the deadly Israel-Palestine conflict, United Nations' agency chiefs said, calling for a ceasefire.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the heads of 18 UN organisations said in a rare joint statement late Sunday.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues - the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

The UNRWA currently employs some 13,000 staff in Palestine's Gaza, a besieged territory that is home to 2.4 million people.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 10,022 people have died including more than 4,000 children in the besieged Gaza since Israel launched its strikes.

RelatedA Gaza medic narrates horrowing scene of Israel bombing ambulance convoy

'Humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children."

"The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour," he told reporters at the UN headquarters.

"The parties to the conflict - and, indeed, the international community - face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.

"The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity."

'Clear violations of international humanitarian law'

"Without fuel, newborn babies in incubators and patients on life support will die," Guterres said.

"The way forward is clear. A humanitarian ceasefire - now. All parties respecting all their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

Guterres again voiced alarm about the "clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing."

RelatedCan UN ask for a war crime trial against Netanyahu at ICC?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us