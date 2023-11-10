WORLD
Cambodian artist turns tyres into giant King Kong
Mean Tithpheap used 500 bicycle and motorbike tyres to create the 2.5-metre (eight-foot) King Kong over five weeks with two helpers.
This photo taken on November 7, 2023 shows a worker fixing a King Kong statue made with old motorbike and bicycle tyres at artist Mean Tithpheap's house in Kandal province. / Photo: AFP
November 10, 2023

A giant, snarling gorilla rears from the peaceful paddy fields on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, made entirely from old tyres by a Cambodian artist keen to encourage others to reuse materials in their work.

The 37-year-old artist, who studied at fine art school in Phnom Penh, has been turning tyres into sculptures for four years.

He has made around 40 statues for clients, including King Kongs, elephants, lions, cobras and garudas - a mythical man-bird creature.

Tithpheap said he hoped others would follow his example and put discarded rubber and plastic to creative use so that it does not pollute the environment.

"I have used old tyres of bicycles and motorbikes to make such animals because these tyres are waste and if we can recycle them, it will help the environment some," Tithpheap told AFP.

Cambodia faces a huge and growing challenge in waste management, despite some government efforts.

The population is growing, income and consumption rising, and urbanisation spreading, but waste collection and treatment are not keeping up.

Effective recycling of plastic waste is nearly impossible in Cambodia, where plastic consumption is widespread and and waste management infrastructure is lacking, so waterways and some green sites have become burgeoning heaps of garbage.

Tithpheap charges clients between $2,000 and $3,000 for a King Kong statue -- his most popular model - depending on the size.

He is also working on a Captain America statue for a cafe, while the entrance to his workshop is guarded by a giant cobra, also made of tyres.

SOURCE:AFP
