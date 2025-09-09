WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel attacks Hamas leaders gathered in Qatar to discuss ceasefire
Qatar has swiftly condemned what it called a "cowardly" Israeli attack on its soil.
Israel attacks Hamas leaders gathered in Qatar to discuss ceasefire
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Israel has confirmed it carried out a strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas, Reuters reported, though it did not specify the location of the attack.

A senior Israeli official told local media the strike targeted Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and senior official Zaher Jabareen.

Son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, his office director was killed in an Israeli attack on Doha, senior group member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera.

The Hamas leadership delegation survived the Doha attack, a senior group leader told Al Jazeera.

Israeli officials also told Reuters the strike was directed at Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Recommended

Al Jazeera TV, citing a Hamas source, reported that the group's negotiations team was targeted during a meeting in Doha where they were discussing US President Donald Trump's latest ceasefire proposal.

Qatar swiftly condemned what it called a "cowardly" Israeli attack on its soil, saying the strike represented "a flagrant violation of all international law".

It added that an investigation into the incident was underway "at the highest level".

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 cited an Israeli official claiming that Trump had given a "green light" for the operation against Hamas leadership in Qatar. The official added that Washington had been notified before the strike.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us