A French lawyer has filed a legal complaint against Israeli supporters who mock the killing of children in Gaza on social media.

Lawyer Fabrice di Vizio, who specialises in fighting against discrimination, told Anadolu on Friday that the video was uploaded on the social media site TikTok by a group of Israeli-French dual-nationals who supported Israel's air assaults on Palestine.

Their propensity to favour Israel has resulted in discrimination against children in Gaza, di Vizio said, adding that he filed the complaint with the Paris Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

"Is laughing at Gazan children funny? Isn't it punishable?" he questioned.

Di Vizio stressed that the remarks in this video incite "hatred based on race," and justify “war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"Let us not fear words," the lawyer said. "This is defending war crimes. What is happening in Gaza is war crimes, the United Nations says it and is concerned over it."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 11,078, including 4,506 children, and 3,027 women, the Health Ministry announced.