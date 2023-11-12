WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hezbollah targets Israeli army's 'logistic support unit' across border
Israeli leaders have warned Hezbollah against launching a full-scale attack on Israel, saying it could suffer a similar fate to besieged Gaza.
Hezbollah targets Israeli army's 'logistic support unit' across border
Israel has been trading fire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment on Gaza on October 7, following Hamas' attack. / Photo: AFP Archive
November 12, 2023

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli army "logistic support unit" near the Dovev outpost in northern Israel, which resulted in casualties.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group said in a statement that the attack on Sunday targeted "a logistic support unit of the occupation army, (which) was in the process of installing transmission poles and eavesdropping and spying devices in a recently established site near the Dovev outpost."

The statement said the attack resulted in "confirmed casualties."

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that "a number of civilians" were injured as a result of anti-tank missiles fired from southern Lebanon into the northern border area of Dovev.

According to a statement received by Anadolu, "a number of civilians were injured as a result of the shooting, and Israeli army forces are attacking the sources of the fire with artillery."

RelatedHezbollah says introducing new weapons in fight against Israel

In a separate incident, the Israeli army said in a statement that its forces "attacked a cell that was planning to fire from a civilian area in Lebanese territory."

“An Israeli drone also attacked during the night an armed group that attempted to launch anti-tank missiles towards Israel near the Metulla border area,” it added.

Since October 7, the Lebanon-Israel border has been the scene of bombing exchanges between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, causing casualties on both sides of the border.

RelatedIran rebuffs G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas fighters
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us