The series "Conqueror of Jerusalem Saladin Ayyubi" is set to debut, narrating the story of the liberation of Jerusalem by Saladin Ayyubi and the subsequent resurgence of the Islamic world.

The production is set to air on Türkiye's state TV channel TRT1 starting Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ugur Gunes, starring the character of Saladin Ayyubi expressed his pride in depicting a figure synonymous with mercy and justice.

Highlighting the captivating aspect of Ayyubi's journey, he said that he delved into a comprehensive study of Ayyubi's life and his transformation from a scholar to a formidable warrior before filming.

Portraying another leading actress Sureyya in the series, Dilin Doger emphasises the character's emotional depth and the challenges she faces due to her upbringing.

Doger also praised the impressive set design, saying that it provided an immersive experience for the actors.

Emre Konuk, the producer, revealed that the project had been in preparation for about two years. He also underscored the contemporary relevance of the Jerusalem issue, expressing the team's dream of portraying Saladin Ayyubi.

Konuk emphasised the importance of the extensive efforts put into set design, costume research, and creating an atmosphere that authentically captures the spirit of the historical period.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of understanding Saladin Ayyubi in the context of today's world, citing parallels between the emotional states of the children living in Jerusalem today and the passion that drove Ayyubi to reclaim the city from the Crusaders.