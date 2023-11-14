Eight more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank overnight, Palestine’s official media reported.

Seven Palestinians were killed in Tulkarem city in an Israeli air strike, which also left 12 others injured – including four in critical condition, according to the Wafa news agency on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that armed clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli forces, which also raided Tulkarem.

Israeli military vehicles destroyed the roads and infrastructure on their way to raid the West Bank city, the eyewitnesses added.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was killed near the city of Hebron by the Israeli army, which claimed he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

Wafa reported that the Israeli forces left him bleeding and did not allow medical teams to approach him until after his death.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

At least 196 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7 in addition to over 2,700 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.