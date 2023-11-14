TÜRKİYE
Turkish academics issue global 'Call for Responsibility' against Israel
In a joint declaration, Turkish academics condemn Israel as a "terrorist state," calling for an immediate halt to its actions and withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian lands.
Since October 7, Israel has been attacking universities, schools, hospitals and mosques in the besieged Gaza. /Photo: AA / Others
November 14, 2023

More than 900 academics at various universities in Türkiye have condemned Israel's actions in the besieged Gaza in a declaration titled "Call of Conscience and Responsibility from the Turkish Academia for Gaza."

The academics said on Tuesday the UN, which was founded to protect international peace and security, has failed to stop actions against humanity.

It was emphasised that Israel continues to violate the basic rules and principles of law and its inhumane actions in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

The document also underlined sections regarding genocide and war crimes in international conventions.

"We, as the Turkish academia, first of all, condemn Israel, which lives up to the 'terrorist state' epithet,” the declaration said. “We call on them to immediately stop the actions they are committing and withdraw from the lands they occupy.”

The academics also pledged to contribute to the “permanent solution” of the problem if requested by institutions and organisations in the world, especially the Turkish government.

“On this occasion, we gratefully salute our colleagues who do not hesitate to express the truth despite the pressures they are exposed to all over the world, and declare that we are fully open to academic cooperation on relevant issues,” the statement said.

Israel has killed over 11,200 Palestinians besides damaging and destroying thousands of civilian structures in its air and ground attacks in the besieged Gaza since October 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
