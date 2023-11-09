Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is often associated with terms such as “occupation”, “apartheid”, “siege” and “ethnic cleansing”. Following its recent attack on Gaza, the phrase on everyone’s tongue is “collective punishment”.

As Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians involves actions that can be categorised under these different terms, the struggle against its long-running occupation also requires different strategies.

Economic boycott to support the Palestinian cause is one of them, and could be used to demand a ceasefire by pressuring governments across the world to sanction Israeli companies and all other companies embedded in Israel’s economy, and the Israeli army, surveillance systems in occupied Palestinian territories.

Also, the movement to boycott Israel is alive and kicking in Türkiye, as witnessed during the organised sit-in protests at Starbucks stores across the country, with people wearing scarves in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

These moves were bolstered by official reactions, firstly by the State Railways of the Republic of Türkiye (TCDD), and then Turkish Airlines, Turkish Parliament and various municipalities in Türkiye.

As the Israeli treatment of Palestinians encircles all aspects of life under occupation, namely physical, existential and spiritual, the meaning of boycott deepens when the ethical and moral side rises along with the economic one.

Here is why sustaining boycotts are important and what the Turkish case says about the significance of getting institutional reactions.

Cascade of the events in Türkiye

Accompanied by the first official reaction — the decision of the State Railways of the Republic of Türkiye (TCDD) to stop selling Starbucks products in its dining cars, the boycott movement embraced a powerful stimulus.

This move was followed by Turkish Airlines’ decision, a few days ago, to boycott the US- and Israel-affiliated brands' by removing products of the Coca Cola, Pepsi and Cappy from the shelves of its CIP Lounges.

Many local municipalities in Türkiye joined in the effort by not selling products involved in the Israeli occupation, in municipal social facilities.

The brands expressing support for Israel were also removed from restaurants and cafeterias of the Turkish Parliament’s campus, upon the request of the Speaker of Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus.

How the boycott moves

There are two important targets of boycott campaigns — the companies that support the Israeli Army, its surveillance and technology systems used to suppress Palestinians; and the other companies whose revenues go to Israel’s economy through various channels of money flow and aid or the companies declaring their support for Israel.

The second type is easy to identify and act upon. Here is what is being done. The consumers boycott products of companies supporting Israel, putting pressure on their revenues, insisting that these companies can end helping Israel, or at least review their policies that ignore the rights of Palestinians.

“The idea is that if companies begin to see their bottomline affected because of their support for Israel, the support will slowly dwindle as the companies begin to see Israel as a liability,” Muhannad Ayyash, Professor of Sociology at Mount Royal University tells TRT World.

But boycotting the first category of companies is more difficult because of the way they are embedded into the economy. This involves companies on which Israel depends upon for its technology, surveillance and military. In this case, boycotts work when people put pressure on their own governments, forcing the governments to take action.

An example of this category is Motorola, which sells communication and surveillance equipment to the Israeli Army and illegal settlements, and Caterpillar, which sells bulldozers that Israel uses to destroy the houses of Palestinians.

Why are boycotts important?

Boycotts are non-violent protest movements using cultural and economic means to convince governments to sanction Israel, thereby fighting for Palestinian cause.

The first international call to boycott Israel, the BDS (Boycott Divestment, Sanctions) movement, came into force in 2005. It was successful in convincing many high-profile companies to end their sales in occupied Palestinian territories, and to end their business partnerships with Israel.

Starting from boycotting goods and companies, the movement aims to persuade governments to end their sale of weapons and military aid to Israel, then pause their trade and diplomacy with Israel.

In the end, the hope is that companies when hurt economically can lobby and pressure governments, including the Israeli one.

But according to Enis Doko, Professor of Philosophy at Ibn Haldun University, it is more than financial pressure, “Boycotts can also raise public awareness about the involvement of certain businesses in war and occupation.”

Here, ethical and moral aspects take centrestage, as the individuals start to align their economic choices with their ethical beliefs and show solidarity with the victims of war.

Intertwining of economic choices with ethical beliefs

Although people do not know the exact economic value they have produced for Palestinian cause by boycotting Israel, it is a way of saying I do not want to buy from this company that defies international law, says Samia Al Botmeh, professor of economics at Birzeit University.

All these reactions have economic consequences, in addition to empowering the people supporting the Palestinian cause.

After losing billions of dollars, French corporation Veolia withdrew from the Jerusalem Light Rail (JLR) project, aimed to ease the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

It took a 7-year boycott campaign, costing the company over £16.29 billion ($20 billion). In the end, Veolia sold nearly all of its businesses in Israel in April 2015.

In the summer of 2022, ice cream company Ben & Jerry ended its businesses with illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, following a fierce boycott campaign.

However, getting these results takes time, say experts, emphasising the importance of having sustained and persistent movements.

The boycotts should not cover only the periods of vicious Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians, Samia Al Botmeh tells TRT World, adding, “The impact of the boycott is felt only with sustained pressure over a long period of time.”

Recalling the South African resistance and boycott movement against the apartheid regime in the late 1950s, she says the movement took tens of years to eventually dismantle the apartheid policies.

Therefore, individuals and institutions have to remain committed and publicly pledged that unless the Israeli state ceases its colonial project in Palestine, they are willing to engage in lifelong boycotts, says Ayyash.

What the Turkish boycott movement says

Türkiye offers a fiery example of the boycott movement, which has recently expanded its scope with the participation of various institutions and government agents.

“The impact of the boycott will always remain very weak, symbolic and inconsistent, if the popular pressure does not turn into governmental action,” Samia Al Botmeh says.

As the Turkish state railways company (TCDD) decided to stop selling Starbucks products in its dining cars, the move carried an official endorsement. The reason behind this decision is the brand’s mobbing of its pro-Palestinian workers in the US and the massacre committed against Palestinians in Gaza, says Ufuk Yalcin, general manager of TCCD.

It was followed by Turkish Airlines, Turkish Parliament and local municipalities of Türkiye that joined the boycott.

According to Professor Doko, it shows that boycotts not only influence companies but government decisions as well, and give clear messages to other companies working with the state.

“If you support the war, you may also lose your privilege to sell products in state-run business,” the action means for him.

In a similar vein, Muhannad Ayyash reiterates the argument, saying, “When large institutions join with individuals in boycott activities, it sends a clear message to other companies that being complicit in genocide will have economic consequences.”

“This is also a very healthy democratic move on the part of state-owned companies. They are people’s business and should listen to people's concerns. The fact that they took action very fast, is very good news. It also boosted the morale of the individual boycotters,” Doko adds.

As the people’s reactions are a kind of feedback to the government on what kind of stance they expect from it, Professor Doko says the event showed that “the concerns of the Turkish public are shared and represented by the Turkish government”.

Organised sit-in protests at coffee chain stores

After TCCD’s reaction, many members of the youth branch of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) organised sit-in protests in the stores of the coffee chain Starbucks, wearing scarves with the flag of Palestine on it.

It is estimated that nearly 30.000 members joined in these protests.

As the people did not bother anyone in the store and informed people of their opposition to the business through the scarves they wore, they indicate the success, maturity and creativity of the Turkish boycott movement, according to Professor Doko.

Also, during the last wave of protests in Türkiye, “the movement has become more mature and organised, through the effective use of social media and inclusive language, bringing together not just Muslims but liberals and leftists,” he adds.

The social media campaigns boosted public awareness and led some companies that face boycotts, like Trendyol and McDonalds, to change their attitudes in Türkiye. They quickly decided to send monetary aid to help people in Gaza.

As experts emphasise the long-term nature of the violations of Israel in not only Gaza but also in the other occupied Palestinian territories, sustaining the movement is important in continuing the resistance to Israel and its policies.