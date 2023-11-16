Thursday, November 16, 2023

1707 GMT — The Palestine Red Crescent Society has announced that Israeli tanks are besieging Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, and its ambulance teams are unable to reach the injured people due to the intense clashes.

The society said in a statement on Facebook that "tanks are surrounding Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, and there are intense clashes." It added: "Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded."

1854 GMT — Resistance front stays united with Hamas: Iran’s Qaani

The top commander of the Quds Force in Iran's Revolutionary Guard said that the group supports Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza.

"Your brothers in the Axis of Resistance stand united with you … the resistance will not allow the enemy to achieve its dirty goals in Gaza and Palestine," Esmail Qaani said in a message to Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran, which refers to its aligned armed groups around the Middle East as being part of the "Resistance Axis", has warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggression in Gaza.

1817 GMT — UN regrets Israeli statements on resolution calling for pauses in Gaza

The UN has expressed regret over Israeli statements regarding its resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

"We regret the statements that we saw from the Israeli government on the resolution," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at his daily press briefing.

His remarks came a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution with 12 votes in favour, zero against, and three abstentions (the US, UK, and Russia) calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza. Israel, for its part, rejected the UN resolution, claiming that it was “detached from reality.”

1800 GMT — Students in Spain go on strike rally for 2nd time in solidarity with Palestine

Students across Spain held a second strike rally to show solidarity with Palestine.

University and high school students gathered in 38 cities including Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Bilbao, Zaragoza, and Madrid.

Protesters in Madrid chanted slogans, including: "Stop the genocide", "Murderer Israel," and "Long live the struggle of the free Palestinian people."

Aida Gonzalez, a protesting student, criticized politicians for not taking action. "We are here as students to demand action rather than words," she told Anadolu.

1721 GMT —Israel must give 'maximum consideration’ for protection of civilians: Germany

Germany has urged Israel to give “maximum consideration” for the protection of civilians in Gaza amid growing public outcry about fatalities.

All sides are now obliged to rapidly implement its stipulations, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after the UN Security Council finally agreed on a resolution.

“Hamas must now finally release the hostages, among them are women, children, and old people,” she said, adding that it must be done immediately and without putting forward any conditions.

“And Israel is obliged to show maximum consideration, and even greater consideration, for the civilian population in Gaza, while defending itself against Hamas,” she said.

1703 GMT — Gaza's Indonesian hospital shuts down, patients left at reception

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has shut down and about 45 patients who urgently need surgery have been left in the reception area, hospital chief Atef al Kahlout has said.

"The Indonesian hospital has completely stopped serving and operating," Kahlout said.

"Due to our clinical inability to accommodate patients from Gaza and the north, we announce that the hospital has completely stopped operating."

1607 GMT — Gaza faces ‘widespread hunger’: WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Gaza faced "widespread hunger", with nearly the entire population in desperate need of food assistance.

"Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation."

1554 GMT —Be ready for Palestinian state ‘recognition’: Norway parliament

Norway’s parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the government to be ready to recognise an "independent" Palestinian state, in a new sign of Europe's anxiety over the Israeli war on Gaza.

The proposition was made by Norway’s ruling coalition to counter a resolution by smaller parties calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state. Passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament, it said the assembly "asks the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process, without making a final peace accord a condition."

1550 GMT —Fuel shortage would be 'main reason' for deaths in Gaza if not supplied: UN

The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that a lack of fuel would be the "main reason" for deaths in Gaza if fuel is not supplied to the besieged region.

"We need a ceasefire now, and fuel," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said at a press conference in Geneva.

Lazzarini underlined that the fuel situation could have been resolved long ago and added that "the more we wait, we will see fuel being the main reason" for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

1530 GMT —ASEAN defence chiefs call for immediate truce

Southeast Asian defence ministers have expressed "profound concern" over the loss of civilian lives in the Israeli war on Gaza and called for an immediate truce and the creation of a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid.

In a statement on the war, the defence ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also supported the start of peace negotiations aimed at achieving a "two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders."

1524 GMT — Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for West Bank checkpoint shooting: statement

The Qassam Brigades, armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said it was responsible for a shooting at the Tunnels Checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Israeli police earlier said they had shot and "neutralised" a suspect in the shooting.

1527 GMT — ‘Violent attack’ under way on Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital: Red Crescent

The Red Crescent said Israeli tanks were laying siege to Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital in a “violent attack”, as Israel accuses Hamas of using health facilities as bases.

“Teams are unable to move and reach those who are injured,” the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

1522 GMT —'Total communication blackout' hits Gaza due to fuel shortage — UN

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said a new communications blackout hit Gaza after a lack of fuel due to Israel's total siege of the Palestinian enclave.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva. Palestine Telecommunications Company Paltel has also announced a complete shutdown of mobile, and internet services in Gaza due to lack of energy sources.

1523 GMT — Czechia to criminalise pro-Palestine slogans in certain circumstances

Czechia is preparing to criminalise a pro-Palestine slogan, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” used in protests to express support for Palestine, could be penalised as “propaganda of terrorism” in certain circumstances, spokesperson Klara Dlubalova said in a statement.

The use of the slogan in the context of the conflict is problematic and could be referring to "the destruction of the existence of the State of Israel," it said. Police will monitor the verbal or written use of the slogan during protests and will notify organisers of future demonstrations of its “problematic” nature, it added.

1449 GMT — Gaza operations being deliberately strangled: UN Palestinian agency

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, has warned of a deliberate attempt to paralyse its operations.

“I do believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the UNRWA operation,” he told a press conference in Geneva.

1445 GMT — UN chiefs reject unilateral proposals to create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza

The heads of numerous United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations said they would not take part in Gaza “safe zones” declared by only one side in the conflict.

“As humanitarian leaders, our position is clear: We will not participate in the establishment of any ‘safe zone’ in Gaza that is set up without the agreement of all the parties,” they said in a joint statement.

“Under the prevalent conditions, proposals to unilaterally create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life, and must be rejected.”

1429 GMT — Medical relief should be focused inside Gaza: Egyptian minister

Efforts to provide medical relief for Palestinians from Gaza should be concentrated within the besieged coastal enclave, Egypt’s foreign minister has said.

Egypt has received limited numbers of medical evacuees from Gaza this month, most of whom have been taken to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. One group of cancer patients that crossed into Egypt from Gaza was flown to Türkiye on Wednesday.

“We have to concentrate on getting medical facilities established inside of Gaza so it can be more accessible to Palestinians who are in need for medical assistance,” Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at a briefing for foreign media in Cairo.

1358 GMT — Medical department 'destroyed' in Israel's Al Shifa raid: official

PalestinianHealth Ministry in Gaza has said an Israeli raid had "destroyed" a medical department and damaged two others at Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Israeli forces who went into Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday had "destroyed the radiology service, and bombed the burns and dialysis departments," health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told AFP.

1352 GMT — Demonstrators calling for Gaza ceasefire block bridge in Boston

Demonstrators seeking a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour, slowing traffic to a trickle.

The group chanted “Ceasefire now!” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. They also held signs that said, “Let Gaza Live.” The bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s military action. Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, which said it represented members of the Jewish community in Boston.

1322 GMT — Silence on Israel's Gaza attacks implies approval of lawlessness around world: Fidan

The silence of the West on Israel’s Gaza attacks implies the approval of lawlessness around the world, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"Being silent on Israel’s lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to other lawlessness around the world," Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in the capital Ankara.

The inhumane attacks in Gaza are continuing, which is indeed a “source of shame,” he said. “In order to break down the resistance, mosques, hospitals, and schools are bombed, and we cannot keep our silence regarding those attacks,” Fidan added.

“I am calling on Western countries not to be a partner in crime by keeping silent.”

1310 GMT —Three more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 371

The Israeli army has said that three more soldiers were killed in fighting in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 371 since the outbreak of the current conflict on Oct. 7.

A military statement said two soldiers from the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps were killed in fighting in northern Gaza. Another soldier from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade was killed in clashes in the Palestinian territory, the military said in a separate statement. The army said another two soldiers were seriously injured in the blockaded enclave.

1303 GMT — Israel's 'grave violations' against Palestinians 'point to a genocide in making': UN experts

"Grave violations" committed by Israel against Palestinians since Oct. 7 "point to a genocide in the making," a group of independent UN experts said.

"They illustrated evidence of increasing genocidal incitement, overt intent to ‘destroy the Palestinian people under occupation,’ loud calls for a ‘second Nakba’ in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, and the use of powerful weaponry with inherently indiscriminate impacts, resulting in a colossal death toll and destruction of life-sustaining infrastructure,” the experts said in a statement, referring to the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, in which some 750,000 Palestinians were driven off their land.

Underlining that they already raised the alarm about the “risk of genocide in Gaza,” the group of experts, made up of seven UN special rapporteurs, said in a statement that they are “deeply disturbed by the failure of (world) governments to heed our call and to achieve an immediate ceasefire.”

1158 GMT — Venezuela condemns 'genocide', 'extermination' of Palestinians by Israel

Venezuela condemns "genocide" and "extermination" of the Palestinian people being carried out by Israel, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has said.

The only solution to the conflict lies within the creation of a Palestinian state backed by the UN Security Council, Gil told a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have already made a demand for an immediate ceasefire in order to move on to negotiations. We see that the extermination of the Palestinian people is being carried out by Israel. It’s unbearable. And the international community will not tolerate this," he stressed.

1157 GMT — EU top diplomat asks Israel 'not to be consumed by rage'

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has called for Israeli hostages in Gaza to be immediately freed, but asked Israel "not to be consumed by rage" in its battle with Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

"I ask for their immediate and unconditional release," Borrell said on a visit to a kibbutz targeted by Hamas in the October 7 attacks.

"I understand your fears and pain... I understand your rage. But let me ask you not to be consumed by rage," Borrell said.

1152 GMT —Israeli bulldozers start digging Al Shifa hospital ground: source

Israeli bulldozers are carrying out extensive digging on the grounds of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, a medical source has told Anadolu.

"Tanks withdrew from the complex, but military bulldozers moved into the facility’s backyard garden and began to carry out digging operations there," the source said.

He said the Israeli bulldozers had completely levelled all tents, structures and fences there. "Israeli forces have imposed a complete siege around the hospital and are targeting anyone moving inside or outside the facility," the source said.

1148 GMT — Options for evacuating Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital limited: WHO official

The United Nations is looking for ways to evacuate Al Shifa hospital in Gaza but options are limited by security and logistical constraints, a senior World Health Organisation official has said.

One obstacle is that the Palestinian Red Crescent lacks sufficient fuel for its ambulances within Gaza to evacuate patients, WHO regional emergencies director Rick Brennan told Reuters. Egypt was open to having its ambulances cross into Gaza to help evacuate people as long as security guarantees and safe passage could be provided, he said.

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said a new communications blackout hit Gaza after a lack of fuel due to Israel's total siege of the Palestinian enclave.

1144 GMT — UN resolution on Gaza humanitarian pauses 'has to be implemented at once': Rights chief

A UN Security Council resolution demanding urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza "has to be implemented at once," the UN High commissioner for human rights has said.

"It’s the beginning of what is needed to act to mitigate the extremely precarious humanitarian situation in Gaza," Turk said. "So, it has to be implemented at once."

He said that the resolution has also included a monitoring mechanism.

1121 GMT — 'We cannot remain silent' on Gaza crisis: Uzbek first lady

One cannot remain silent on the events unfolding in Gaza, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva has said.

"We cannot remain silent spectators to the horrifying events occurring in Palestinian territories," Mirziyoyeva said in her address at the United for Peace in Palestine summit in Istanbul, which was hosted by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday.

1120 GMT — Russia concerned about Israeli army raids on West Bank: Lavrov

Russia is concerned about Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank during which "dozens of people have been killed," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

1031 GMT — Israel rounds up 85 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces detained another 85 Palestinians in military raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

One girl was among the detainees, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a statement.

0925 GMT — 'This is the moment to defend your own values,' Palestinian envoy to UK says on Gaza

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot has called on the international community to defend their values by not remaining silent against Israeli actions in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters after an event in the House of Commons, Zomlot criticised Western media for its coverage of Gaza, saying many of the outlets are parroting false stories on the situation in the besieged enclave.

"We call on the media to be honest, and to stick to their profession, which is a profession that seeks to convey the truth ... not to try and blame the victims, but to reflect what is happening on the ground."

0916 GMT —Situation in West Bank 'potentially explosive' – UN rights chief

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was ringing the loudest possible alarm bell over the "potentially explosive" situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"I am deeply concerned about the intensification of violence and severe discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Turk told a briefing of UN member states.

"In my view, this creates a potentially explosive situation, and I want to be clear: we are well beyond the level of early warning. I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank," he said.

0907 GMT — 7 Israelis injured in East Jerusalem shooting: police

Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the police.

Police said the attack took place near a checkpoint south of East Jerusalem. The Magen David Adom rescue service said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Police said it had shot dead and neutralised three suspects involved in the attack.

0812 GMT — Hamas denies its political leader met with Iran's Khamenei

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied media reports that its political chief Ismail Haniya met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Media reports earlier emerged about a meeting between Haniya and Khamenei in the Iranian capital in recent days amid Israel's ongoing military offensive on Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said it regretted the "publication of unfounded news."

0657 GMT — Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground invasion

The Israeli army said that two more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Gaza, bringing the death toll in the ongoing ground offensive to 51 since October 27.

A military statement said the two dead soldiers served in the 401st Brigade of the Armoured Corps. The army said another two soldiers were seriously injured in clashes in northern Gaza.

Israel said at least 51 soldiers have been killed since the army expanded its ground incursion in Gaza on October 27.

0655 GMT — Iceland premier 'horrified' by civilian deaths in Gaza

Iceland's prime minister said she is "horrified" by the ongoing killings of civilians in Gaza, expressing support for a humanitarian ceasefire.

"I'm horrified by the ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza. Iceland condemns all violations of international humanitarian law," Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on X.

"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

0644 GMT — Israeli tank shell hits Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

After raiding it earlier in the day, the Israeli army late Wednesday targeted Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with a tank shell, said authorities in the embattled Gaza enclave.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said the tank shell hit the coronary care unit in the hospital and also caused damage to the surgical unit.

The ministry did not say if anybody had been wounded by the shelling of Al Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital.

0633 GMT — Israeli military says it struck house of Hamas leader Haniya

Israeli fighter jets have struck the house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The army released footage showing the airstrike on the Hamas leader's house.

Haniyeh currently lives in Qatar.

0620 GMT — Lapid calls on Netanyahu to resign Israeli opposition leader

Yair Lapid has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over what he called the government's poor handling of the conflict with Palestine.

"Netanyahu needs to go now during the fighting," Lapid told Israel's Channel 12. "This government isn't functioning," he said.

"We need change — Netanyahu cannot continue to be prime minister. We cannot allow ourselves to conduct a prolonged campaign with a prime minister that the public has no faith in."

0521 GMT — Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza: Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza and would have to maintain a strong force there for the near future to prevent Hamas from re-emerging in the Palestinian enclave, the Financial Times reported.

"If we pull back, then who will take over? We can't leave a vacuum," Herzog said in an interview with the FT.

"We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air."

0455 GMT — Israel rejects UN call for 'extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has rejected a resolution that was passed by the UN Security Council calling for "extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" in Gaza.

In a statement cited by the Haaretz newspaper, the ministry said "there is no place for extended humanitarian pauses" as long as hostages are being held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a draft resolution calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" throughout Gaza. Twelve countries voted in favour of the resolution spearheaded by Malta, while the US, the UK and Russia abstained from voting.

0426GMT — Jordan describes Israeli bombing near its field hospital in Gaza as 'war crime'

Jordan's foreign minister has issued a statement condemning an Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, describing it as a "war crime."

Speaking in an interview with the local Al Mamlaka TV channel, Ayman Safadi said Jordan is awaiting the results of an investigation by its army into the bombing in order "to take necessary legal, diplomatic and political measures."

He also affirmed that Israel as the occupying power under international humanitarian law is not only obliged to protect the hospital but to not obstruct its operations.

0350 GMT — ASEAN defence chiefs call for the fighting in Gaza to cease

Southeast Asian defence ministers have called for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian war and for the world to collaborate on setting up humanitarian aid corridors in Gaza.

"Indonesia is deeply saddened by the deteriorating situation in Gaza, particularly the horrid humanitarian conditions," Indonesia's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said, adding violence against civilians "must stop."

Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohammad Hasan also condemned the bombings of civilians, homes and hospitals in Gaza and "the consequential massacre of innocent lives, children, women and men."

0142 GMT — Biden says told Israel it would be mistake to reoccupy Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and that reoccupying Gaza would be a mistake.

Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free detainees held by the Hamas resistance group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here because I don't know what's happened in the last four hours, but we have gotten great cooperation from the Qataris," he said when asked about progress on freeing detainees taken on October 7.

0315 GMT — US police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Police in the nation's capital have responded to a protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee calling for a ceasefire in the Israel's war on Gaza. US Capitol Police said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Washington.

Members of Congress were evacuated from the building as the protest erupted. Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests.

Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read "Cease Fire Now." Protesters included members of If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace, who have organised other demonstrations in Washington. If Not Now posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "police are being extremely violent."

2100 GMT —UNSC calls for 'humanitarian pauses' as Israel issues ultimatum for south Gaza residents

The UN Security Council has called for "extended humanitarian pauses" in besieged Gaza, the first time it has broken its silence since the start of Israel’s brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

The resolution, prepared by Malta and adopted with 12 votes in favour, "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout besieged Gaza for a sufficient number of days" to allow aid to reach civilians in the blockaded territory.

Three states abstained — the United States, Britain and Russia.

2300 GMT — Gaza authorities say Israel deployed bulldozer at Al Shifa Hospital

Authorities in besieged Gaza have said that the Israeli army had deployed bulldozers at the Al Shifa Hospital, which Israel alleges sits above a Hamas command centre.

"Israeli bulldozers destroyed parts of the southern entrance" to the hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army told the AFP news agency that its raid is currently under way at the hospital complex.

2009 GMT — Israel signals expansion of invasion toward south Gaza

The Israeli army has issued an ultimatum, demanding residents of several neighbourhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, located south of Gaza, to flee their homes.

"For the first time, the army called on residents of some neighbourhoods in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, to evacuate their homes," the Israeli army radio said.

The Israeli army also dropped leaflets to the residents of eastern Khan Younis. "To the residents of the eastern neighbourhoods of Khan Yunis, Al Qarara, Khuzaa, Bani Suheila, and Abasan, for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head to the known shelters," the leaflets read.

2130 GMT — Türkiye rejects Netanyahu's 'unfounded slander' against President Erdogan

Türkiye has rejected "unfounded slander" from Israel's prime minister against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Israeli officials have "no right to talk about the law."

"Israeli officials, who have entered the dark pages of history with the oppression and massacres committed against the Palestinian people, have no right to talk about the law."

"The (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu and (Foreign Minister) Eli Cohen, who are both uncomfortable with the truth being expressed, will not be able to cover up their own crimes with their unfounded slander about Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

2200 GMT — Irish Parliament defeats motion calling for expulsion of Israeli ambassador

A motion in the Irish Parliament calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador was defeated, with the government introducing a countermotion.

The Irish government's amendment to the Social Democrats' expulsion motion passed in an 85-55 vote, removing the sanctions it called for against Israel.

"When did EU leaders lose their humanity?" said the leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns, in her introduction of the motion. "The EU position now is that we want a pause in the bombing for a few hours – and then the ethnic cleansing can continue. I reject this statement. Those who wrote it are cowards, and their position is indefensible," she said.

2040 GMT — UK Parliament votes against motion calling for 'immediate ceasefire'

The UK Parliament has voted against a motion calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The Scottish National Party’s [SNP] amendment to the King’s Speech sought to call on the government to "join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire."

Some 125 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 293 others against.

