Seven Israelis injured in occupied East Jerusalem shooting attack: police
The Israeli police says it shot dead three suspects involved in the attack.
Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2023

Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the police.

The Israeli police on Thursday said the attack took place near a checkpoint south of East Jerusalem. The Magen David Adom rescue service said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Police said it had shot dead three suspects involved in the attack.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

Near-constant bombardment

At least 195 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since Hamas's cross-border attack.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including around 7,900 women and children, and over 29,800 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
