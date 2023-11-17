WORLD
4 MIN READ
Five countries seek ICC probe into war crimes in Palestine
Referral has come from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti, says ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.
Five countries seek ICC probe into war crimes in Palestine
A man evacuates a wounded girl after Israeli bombardment in Rafah in southern Gaza on November 17, 2023.  / Photo: AFP
November 17, 2023

Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, have called for an International Criminal Court investigation into Israel's war on besieged Gaza that has left thousands of people dead, its chief prosecutor said.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said on Friday that South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — all ICC members — had sought an investigation of "the situation in the state of Palestine".

Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now "extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023".

Khan, who recently went to the main crossing point between besieged Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a "significant volume" of evidence on "relevant incidents" in the war.

He appealed for more evidence to be submitted and added: "I will also continue my efforts to visit the state of Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organisations and engage with relevant national counterparts."

"I call upon all relevant actors to provide full cooperation with my office," Khan added — though Israel is not an ICC member.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry said it was urging fellow ICC members to join the referral seeking an investigation.

"South Africa remains committed to ending impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and it is hoped that the situation in Palestine will be prioritised by the ICC in order to deliver justice to the victims of these grave crimes," it said.

RelatedIsraeli proposal for safe zones in Gaza 'a recipe for disaster': WHO chief

Appeals from both sides

Just as lawyers for the families of some of the Gaza Palestinian dead have sought ICC action, families for the Israeli hostages demanded that Khan issue warrants for Hamas leaders.

"The inquiry is advancing," Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for nine of the families, told AFP news agency after the meeting.

He said he submitted a dossier on behalf of some of the families who want warrants issued for war crimes and genocide.

Any person or group can request the ICC, but it is not obliged to take up a case.

Even though Israel is not an ICC state party, Zimeray said: "We have Israelis who trust the court, the sincerity of the prosecutor and the professionalism of his team."

The ICC can investigate nationals of non-member states in certain circumstances, including when crimes are alleged to have been committed in the territories of member states.

Palestine has been listed among the ICC's members since 2015.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed at least 12,000, 5,000 of them children and 3,300 women.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to Tel Aviv, which revised down the toll from 1,400 earlier.

Related'No more bread': Gaza faces flour crisis as mills, bakeries cease work
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us