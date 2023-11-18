Thousands of angry protesters have marched in New York, demanding Israel stop its war on besieged Gaza and United States end its military and monetary support to Tel Aviv.

The activists gathered in front of the National Library in Manhattan on Friday, paralysing city traffic by walking from 5th Avenue to the National Post Office building on 8th Avenue.

The group, which demanded an immediate ceasefire for Gaza, called for the United States to end its support to Israel.

Some anti-war Israeli-American citizens were also among the activists who organised and gathered a large crowd on social media.

During the hour-long march, tension rose from time to time between the demonstrators chanting pro-Palestine slogans and the small number of pro-Israeli supporters.

The police intervened and held back angry demonstrators.

In a post on social media platform X, the protesting group asked for support to stop "the ongoing colonisation of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza."

Confusing anti-Semitism with speaking up against Israel

Actress Susan Sarandon, who has been a regular at the protests in recent weeks, was part of the protest, several outlets — including the New York Times and the New York Post— reported.

"There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where anti-Semitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel," Sarandon said.

"I am against anti-Semitism. I am against Islamophobia."

Pro-Palestine rallies have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza last month.

Some anti-war and Jewish-organised pro-Palestine rallies, in particular, have been met with a crackdown from the police, unlike the pro-Israel rallies which are often highly secured.

Israel’s war on besieged Gaza has killed over 12,000 Palestinians so far; over 8,300 of them are women and children.

Israel’s death toll stands at 1,200, according to officials figures, which was revised down from 1,400.