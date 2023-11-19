People across Europe have continued to take to the streets to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Braving rainy weather, some 2,000 people gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Ceasefire now," and "Stop genocide in Palestine."

Protester Cillia Ferrier maintained that what was happening in Palestine was apartheid, while another demonstrator, Bart, urged the Dutch government to stop Israel.

In Poland, hundreds rallied in the capital city of Warsaw in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza with slogans emphasizing on the killing of children and civilians by Israel.

Meanwhile, a large-participation march was organised in the Austrian capital Vienna to end the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

Activist Medina Altagic said that she was here to show her support for the Palestinians in Gaza, who she said have been massacred for weeks, and urged public solidarity with them.

In Germany, hundreds of people held a pro-Palestine protest in Berlin.

Jakub Bielecki, who participated in the demonstrations, said: "I'm here to show solidarity with the Palestinian people currently being bombed by Israeli soldiers, and unfortunately, speaking out against the unwavering support for Israel in Germany is hindered.

"This is not being questioned, and it makes me very uncomfortable. Children are dying, and it causes sleepless nights for me. I am here to say you are not alone."

A group of doctors marched with their mouths covered to draw attention to the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and the killing of civilians.

Thousands also gathered at Parc Des Cropettes Square in Geneva, Switzerland, to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Despite the cold, protesters marched to the UN Office in the city.

Meanwhile in France, thousands of demonstrators also endured cold weather and rain at a protest for Gaza.

Nadav Joffe was participating in the protest with anti-colonial Jewish community group Tsedek (Justice).

"We joined this protest to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people, especially those in Gaza, and to demand an immediate ceasefire," he said.

Joffe, calling for an end to the "ethnic cleansing in Gaza" and for international sanctions against Israel, said:

"As Jews, coming to protest is crucial because ethnic cleansing, happening in Gaza, is being carried out in our name, distorting our history, beliefs, and symbols."

He emphasized that "Israeli officials are distorting religious texts to legitimise the massacre in Gaza."

Throughout the country, separate demonstrations were organised in various cities, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, and Toulouse.