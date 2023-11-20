BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
UK startup AEM's rare earth-free EV motors attracts 29$ million investment
The investment round will allow the company to start the production of an electric vehicle (EV) motor that is copper-free, catering to both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
UK startup AEM's rare earth-free EV motors attracts 29$ million investment
"We are in active conversations with (automaker) customers in Europe and beyond," James Widmer said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 20, 2023

UK startup Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) has raised $29 million (£23 million) to scale up its electric vehicle motors production, which contains no rare earths or copper and is entirely recyclable.

The Series A funding round was led by Legal & General unit Legal & General Capital and Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital initiative that invests in climate startups, AEM said on Monday.

Based in Washington in England's industrial northeast, AEM already has a commercial rare earth-free motor in use in electric buses and other vehicles in Europe, North America and Asia, CEO James Widmer said.

The investment round will enable the company to start producing an EV motor that is also free of copper for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Those motors can boost an EV's range by at least 10 percent, Widmer said.

AEM is working with Volkswagen's luxury brand Bentley on developing an EV motor, but Widmer said he could not name other potential customers.

"We are in active conversations with (automaker) customers in Europe and beyond," Widmer said.

RelatedToyota hikes annual forecast as first-half net profit doubles

A sustainable solution

European, United States and Japanese automakers have been pushing to make EV motors with little to no rare earth content, racing for alternatives as China dominates the mining and processing of the group of 17 metals.

Widmer said EV motors made with rare earth permanent magnets contain around 10 kilograms (22 lb) of copper and rare earth-free alternatives on the market can contain double that.

As copper has a similar melting point to steel, it is difficult to recycle motors containing copper, but AEM's aluminium and steel motors can be easily recycled after being melted in a furnace, Widmer said.

"We are big on sustainability and that's the reason we've been able to convince some really exciting investors to put money into the business," Widmer said.

RelatedTurkish carmaker Togg to produce 28,000 cars by the end of year
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us