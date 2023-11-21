Tuesday, November 21, 2023

1737 GMT — The White House has alleged that Iran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia and take appropriate action as needed.

1801 GMT — Russia's Wagner preparing to provide air defence to 'Hezbollah or Iran': White House

The White House said Tuesday that Russia's mercenary Wagner group was preparing to bolster the air defences of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement or the Tehran government, as part of an "unprecedented defence cooperation" between the two US adversaries.

"Our information... indicates that Wagner, at the direction of the Russian government, was preparing to provide an air defence capability to either Hezbollah or Iran," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

0801 GMT —Russia awaits UN investigation outcome for Nord Stream damages

Russia is awaiting the outcome of a United Nations Security Council investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines so that it can seek compensation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry.

The pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions last year, and investigations have yet to establish who was responsible.

0705 GMT — Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kiev

Russian forces damaged a hospital, a building at a mine and other civilian infrastructure in Moscow's latest overnight barrage of attack drones and missiles, Kiev said.

The military said that Russian forces had fired four guided missiles, one cruise missile and 11 attack drones. Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — particularly energy facilities — as sub-zero temperatures set in.

"The central city hospital in the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, the building of the Kotlyarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," it said in a statement.

It did not specify whether the hospital was in use or whether there had been any casualties.

0740 GMT — Russia says it scuppers more Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnipro

Russia said that marines, aviation and artillery had scuppered more Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on islands at the mouth of the river in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said this month that its forces had crossed the Dnipro and established several bridgeheads on the eastern banks of the river, though Russia said it was pummelling the Ukrainian positions.

"Black Sea Fleet marines are stopping all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out amphibious landings on the Dnipro islands and the left bank of the Dnipro River," Russia's defence ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry published a video which it said showed marines from the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade defeating Ukrainian forces. Soldiers were shown firing a variety of weapons, though the result of the fighting was unclear.

It said Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy casualties and losing equipment in unsuccessful attempts to land on islands in the Dnipro.

0857 GMT — Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in east Ukraine

Three people were killed and eight were wounded in overnight Russian missile attacks and shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian officials said.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service on Tuesday.

"Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, and six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue," Klymenko said.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office later said one person was killed in the attack, presumably with S-300 missiles.

"The occupation forces targeted the city hospital where people were being treated. As a result of the shelling, eight citizens sustained contusions and shrapnel wounds, and one was killed," prosecutors said.

0616 GMT - Ukraine air defence downs 9 out of 10 Russian drones

Ukraine's air defence shot down one missile and 9 out of 10 drones in a Russian overnight strike, the nation's air force said.

The air force said in a statement on Tuesday that the Russian forces launched Iranian-made drones from Russian territory in several directions.

0841 GMT - Moldova's President Maia Sandu arrives in Ukraine

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has arrived in Kiev, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Sandu and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the memory of people who died during the Revolution of Dignity 10 years ago, the office said on social media platform X on Tuesday.

0354 GMT - German defence minister visits Ukraine to show solidarity

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit to reaffirm Berlin's backing for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's troops.

Pistorius arrived on Tuesday by train and is due to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Berlin, the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Kiev after the United States, is seeking to offer reassurances after the shift in focus to the Middle East war prompted concerns about waning support for Ukraine.

The visit comes after an increase in Russian air attacks on Ukraine and as Kiev braces for an expected rise in strikes on the country's energy facilities over the coming winter months.

