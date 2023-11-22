WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel unveils lists of Palestinian detainees in swap agreement
Publication of the list came shortly after Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal.
Israel unveils lists of Palestinian detainees in swap agreement
Demonstration of support for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in Gaza / Photo: AA Archive
November 22, 2023

Israel's Justice Ministry has released a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners included in a swap deal with Hamas.

The list includes detainees belonging to various Palestinian factions such as Hamas, Fatah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The list was posted on the ministry’s website to give the Israeli public 24 hours to appeal to the court against the release of any name in the list.

The publication of the list came shortly after Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal early Wednesday.

RelatedIsrael's legitimacy wanes as the Holocaust narrative fades in the West

Gaza truce

Under the agreement, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.

The agreement also allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides. Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIsrael's media reveals details of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us