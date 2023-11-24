TÜRKİYE
Israel spreading disinformation to conceal truth about Gaza: Erdogan
"Türkiye has revealed over 100 lies spread by Israel through its Center for Combating Disinformation," President Erdogan says in address to Strategic Communication Summit.
"The United Nations Security Council, responsible for ensuring global peace and stability, remained completely dysfunctional," in allleviating the situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed.  / Photo: AA Archive
November 24, 2023

There has been "massive brutality and massacre" in Gaza since October 7, in which "every human value has been trampled upon", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Israel has been trying to prevent the oppressed people of Gaza from being heard by cutting off their communication with the outside world," Erdogan said in a video address to the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) in Istanbul on Friday.

"Israel is specifically killing journalists as well, who, despite all the difficulties, are trying to cover the humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza for the rest of the world. More than 60 journalists have been murdered so far as a result of Israeli attacks," he added.

He also drew attention to the fact that Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation within the Turkish Communications Directorate has revealed over 100 lies spread by Israel since October 7.

The Turkish president once again underlined the ineffectiveness of international organisations and the global system in the face of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

"The United Nations Security Council, responsible for ensuring global peace and stability, remained completely dysfunctional in this process," he said, reiterating that Israel is "committing a clear war crime" by cutting off electricity, water, fuel, and food of the people of Gaza.

'Crisis in international governance'

Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza have confirmed a crisis in the international governance system, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, addressing STRATCOM in Istanbul.

"Amid rapid globalisation, the mechanisms built in the context of global governance are becoming increasingly dysfunctional," Altun explained.

He stressed that in Syria, the international community witnessed how international actors and organisations were helpless in the face of civil war and humanitarian tragedies, while the Russia-Ukraine war exposed how powerless the international system is in the face of interstate conflicts.

However, Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza, "without any conscience or reason," have revealed a crisis in the international governance system that has become clear in the public sphere, Altun added.

Disinformation about Gaza 'clearly visible'

During the summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also addressed the audience, underscoring the global situation's gravity by highlighting the troubling trend of some states becoming enablers in a system that perpetuates nihilism.

He drew attention to historical instances, such as the intervention in Afghanistan, where institutionalised disinformation played a role, and lamented its recurrence in the ongoing Gaza crisis.

As the spread of disinformation is clearly visible in coverage of Israel's attacks on Gaza, "strategic communications are needed to combat disinformation," Fidan said, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to an understanding rooted in the unwavering principle of truthfulness.

Türkiye 'stands alone' in counterterrorism

In his address, Fidan also outlined Türkiye's holistic approach to security and counterterrorism, emphasising the need for international cooperation to address the evolving tactics of terrorist organisations.

"Our efforts resulted in a decision to update NATO's counterterrorism documents. Notably, a coordinator was assigned for fighting terror, marking the first time such a role has been established," he said.

The foreign minister added that, at times, Türkiye has stood alone in its counterterrorism efforts against terrorist groups like Daesh, the PKK, and its extension, the YPG.

He expressed concerns about the support received by the YPG from allies like the US, calling it a "strategic mistake" and emphasising the importance of clarity and honesty in addressing shared security concerns on the global stage.

