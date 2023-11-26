WORLD
Live blog: Ukraine calls for more air defence systems to protect grain corridor
The Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 641st day.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part at a media briefing during International summit 'Grain from Ukraine' in Kiev on November 25, 2023. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023

1028 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country needs more air defence systems in order to protect the grain corridor that has been operational since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

"We have a positive response when these systems start to protect that region. Because both the corridor and the people there are important,” Zelenskyy said at a press briefing following the “Grain From Ukraine” summit in Kiev on Saturday.

Ukraine has an agreement with several states for the escort of vessels by Ukrainian boats, he said, adding that the country is already receiving naval boats specifically for this purpose.

0638 GMT — Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

The Ukrainian military destroyed eight of nine attack drones launched overnight by Russia, the air force said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or about where the remaining drone had struck.

The attack, which the air force said was launched from the southeast, came a day after what Ukrainian officials said had been Russia's largest drone attack of the war.

Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will target critical infrastructure in a winter aerial campaign, as it did last year.

0453 GMT — Russia intercepts 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow

Russian air defences shot down 20 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions including Moscow, the defence ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones were destroyed on their approach to the Russian capital.

Drones have been extensively used in the conflict, with Ukraine also launching drones into Russia and annexed Crimea.

In Moscow, Russia's top state television presenters took part in a ceremony bidding farewell to war correspondent Boris Maksudov, who was killed by a Ukrainian drone in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine earlier this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Maksudov a courage award posthumously on Saturday.

For our live updates from Saturay (November 25), click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
