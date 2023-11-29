When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Japan in early October in 2015, one of the first he announced at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo was that he had signed the agreement to establish the long-anticipated Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University (TJSTU) in Istanbul.

First planned in 2013, the TJSTU is a groundbreaking testament to the enduring collaboration between Türkiye and Japan, fusing the strengths of two societies in a shared pursuit of excellence. Conceived as a visionary project, this institution stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, where the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye converges with Japan's cutting-edge technological prowess.

“As a result of the meeting between our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University was established in 2016 by a bilateral agreement between Türkiye and Japan. As a research-oriented university where science and technology come to the fore, TJSTU aims to reach a top position in the World University rankings over time. It is intended to provide a centre for academic and research excellence, with the hope of further promoting scientific and technological cooperation, as well as creating a new institution that will advance academic exchanges between the two countries” says Prof Bekir Sami Yilbas, the rector of TJSTU, to TRT World.

The very concept of a joint university reflects a commitment to fostering a deep understanding between these two nations. It is not merely an academic endeavour but a bridge that spans continents, connecting scholars, students, and ideas. The synergy between Türkiye and Japan, each with its unique contributions to science and technology, promises a dynamic learning environment that transcends geographical boundaries.

Those ties of friendship were further invoked when President Erdogan visited the Kushimoto Ertugrul Memorial, a monument to commemorate the survivors of the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul, who were rescued and returned by Imperial Japan after it had sunk off the coast of Japan in 1890. The Turkish President thanked the young pupils of Oshima Elementary school, who have been carrying out the maintenance of the memorial for decades.

The Ertugrul maritime tragedy forms the basis of an evolving bond between the two countries over centuries, further extended by the TJSTU project now taken up with full steam.

As this university takes shape, it embodies the spirit of collaboration that defines present day Türkiye-Japan relations. Both nations bring their intellectual capital to the table, creating a vibrant ecosystem where diverse perspectives flourish. The curriculum, no doubt, is designed to reflect the best of both worlds, drawing on Türkiye's rich history of scientific inquiry and Japan's trailblazing advancements in technology.

“Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University, in addition to creating qualified generations that will carry Türkiye into the future; will contribute to world science, industry and technology development through research in the light of science; It aims to be an international scientific and technological university that will produce scientific solutions to the problems of public and private institutions. If TJSTU achieves its goals, it will have the potential to train candidates who can receive international prestigious prizes in various branches of science. In this context, taking into consideration international priorities as well as those of Türkiye and Japan, the TJSTU carries the ideal of being a university with the best standards in the world, by sharing education, know-how, science and experience,” said Professor Bekir Sami Yilbas.

The TJSTU is more than a centre for academic pursuits. It is a symbol of diplomatic strength and cultural exchange. The exchange of students and faculty, the collaborative research initiatives, and the shared resources all contribute to a globalised vision of education. This institution is poised to produce graduates who are not just well-versed in their disciplines but also equipped with a profound cross-cultural understanding.

In the corridors of this university, one can imagine the resonance of diverse languages, the sharing of customs, and the fusion of scientific methodologies. It's a microcosm of the interconnected world that Türkiye and Japan envision—a world where knowledge knows no borders and innovation thrives on the amalgamation of ideas.

The TJSTU, with its roots firmly planted in both Türkiye and Japan, serves as a beacon for future collaborations. It inspires not only the academic community but also policymakers and visionaries, emphasising the boundless potential that emerges when nations unite in the pursuit of knowledge. As the university evolves, it is destined to leave an indelible mark on the global landscape of higher education, exemplifying the strength that emerges when Türkiye and Japan join hands in the realm of science and technology.

Launched with hope and purpose in 1863, the Ottoman Navy ship Ertugrul had embarked on a goodwill voyage to Japan in 1890, embodying the spirit of camaraderie between the nations. However, destiny had other plans. In the face of a formidable typhoon off the Kushimoto coast, the ship drifted into a reef and sank.

The tragic event claimed the lives of over 500 sailors and officers, a sacrifice eternally memorialised. Yet, from the depths of this maritime calamity, a testament to the strength of human bonds emerged. The 69 survivors, taken care by the hospitality of the Japanese, returned home aboard two corvettes, fostering a friendship that transcended the turbulence of the sea. This historic event, marked by loss and survival, stands as a foundation stone of Japanese-Turkish friendship, an enduring beacon that illuminates the path to solidarity and mutual respect across time and tides.

From diplomatic dialogues to cultural exchanges, Türkiye and Japan have embarked on a journey of mutual understanding and respect. The fusion of their unique traditions and modern ambitions creates a harmonious melody, fostering an environment where ideas, innovations, and goodwill flourish. In the intricate dance of diplomacy, Türkiye and Japan showcase the profound impact that genuine collaboration can have, inspiring not only their citizens but also the world at large. The latest endeavour, the university at Istanbul, is another step that aims to seal this bond.