Cooperation with Türkiye in EU's 'strategic interest': EU official
Referring to the EU Commission's willingness to resume dialogue on updating the Customs Union with Türkiye, EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell says the Union's strategic interest is "to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye."
Turkish leaders have long pressed for an update to the Customs Union as well as for the European Union to keep its promises on visa liberalisation made under a 2016 pact. / Photo: AA Archive
November 30, 2023

The EU Commission has said the EU is interested in developing a "mutually beneficial partnership" with Türkiye.

"The European Union clearly has a strategic interest to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and maintain a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a press conference in Brussels along with European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Wednesday, where they presented a joint report on Turkish-EU relations.

The EU has identified a number of possible options towards engagement with Ankara, Borrell said, adding that the EU Commission has suggested resuming dialogue on updating the Customs Union with Türkiye, as well as taking more steps on trade, investment, migration, and visa liberalisation.

RelatedAnkara: EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye

Turkish leaders have long pressed for an update to the Customs Union as well as for the European Union to keep its promises on visa liberalisation made under a 2016 pact.

The commission also proposed that "all efforts be taken to bridge the key differences" between Ankara and the EU.

On defence cooperation with Ankara, he said there is a "good framework" for such cooperation between EU member states and longtime NATO member Türkiye.

Türkiye, an official candidate for joining the bloc, applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

In the years since, the talks have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara.

RelatedTürkiye-EU relations crucial for region: Turkish vice president
SOURCE:AA
