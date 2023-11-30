TÜRKİYE
Turkish president to attend UN Climate Change Summit
President Erdogan is expected to attend COP28 in Dubai, as Turkiye stands among countries which continue to meet the Paris Climate Accord's net zero emissions target
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the signing ceremony at the 'Towards a Global Zero Waste Movement' event held under the leadership of his wife Emine Erdogan ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the Turkish House in US. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
November 30, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28.

Erdogan will address the UN climate summit on Friday. He is also expected to hold talks with leaders of some participating countries on the sidelines of the conference.

Türkiye is among the countries making the most significant contribution to the Paris Climate Accord with its 2053 net zero emissions and green development targets.

Ankara works for a cleaner and greener Türkiye by implementing many projects, including a zero-waste initiative.

In 2017, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has drawn international praise, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to the first lady during a conference in New York last September.

Last December, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

