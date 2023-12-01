WORLD
3 MIN READ
Meta seeks to block US regulator’s proposed privacy settlement alterations
US regulator proposes changes to an earlier settlement that will include prohibiting Meta from profiting off data it collects.
Meta seeks to block US regulator’s proposed privacy settlement alterations
Meta urged the court to stop the FTC from proceeding with changes to the terms of a 2020 privacy settlement agreement. / Photo: Reuters
December 1, 2023

Meta has filed a lawsuit arguing that US regulators planning to change the terms of a 2020 privacy settlement are overstepping their authority and should be stopped.

The Silicon Valley tech giant, known as Facebook when the $5 billion settlement was made, said late Wednesday that aspects of the Federal Trade Commission's very structure violate the US Constitution, making its proceeding against Meta unlawful.

Meta contended in a filing to a federal court in the US capital that the situation amounted to it being "subjected to an illegitimate proceeding led by an illegitimate decision maker."

The FTC in-house actions make it both prosecutor and judge, denying Meta due process under the law and usurping the power of the courts, the company argued in its filing.

In May the agency proposed changes to its 2020 privacy order with Facebook, accusing the company of failing to live up to the terms.

"Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises," FTC's bureau of consumer protection director Samuel Levine said in a release at the time. "Facebook needs to answer for its failures."

RelatedMeta to pay $725M to settle long-running privacy lawsuit

Wide-ranging restrictions

The 2020 privacy order required Facebook to pay a $5 billion civil penalty, expand children's privacy protections and have an independent third party assess the effectiveness of its efforts.

Proposed changes to the settlement include prohibiting Meta from profiting off data it collects, including through virtual reality products, from users younger than 18 years old, according to the FTC.

Another proposed change would bar Meta from launching new products or services without an assessor confirming in writing that its privacy program is in full compliance.

Meta urged the court to stop the FTC from proceeding with the changes.

"Meta respectfully requests that this court declare that certain fundamental aspects of the commission's structure violate the US Constitution," the tech firm said in the filing.

The FTC is seeking to impose broad restrictions on how companies such as Meta use their intellectual property, the lawsuit contended.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us