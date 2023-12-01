WORLD
Int'l community responsible for Israel's war crimes in Gaza —  media office
Israeli forces resume its deadly attacks on Gaza soon after humanitarian pause ended on Friday morning.
The Israeli army targeted many houses and civilian areas in Gaza. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2023

The Palestinian government in Gaza held the international community responsible for “the continuous Israeli war crimes” in Gaza, as Israel resumed attacks on the enclave soon after the humanitarian pause ended.

"The occupying Israeli army has resumed its brutal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the government’s media office in Gaza said in a statement on Friday morning.

The Israeli army targeted many houses and civilian areas in Gaza, the office said, stressing: “The international community bears responsibility for the continuation of Israel's war against the Gaza Strip.”

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that 32 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli bombardments.

“The international community, especially the United States, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are responsible for the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its brutal war against civilians, children and women in Gaza,” it added.

It said: “The law of war and international humanitarian law are violated. The international community gave Israel the green light to continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip.”

Several air strikes

“The Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves in every way, to gain their freedom and independence, to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international laws, and to completely clear their lands of occupation,” it said.

Israeli warplanes targeted several areas in Gaza early on Friday, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on Nov. 24, ended on Friday morning.

Heavy gunfire and Israeli artillery shelling in eastern Gaza also resumed.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance factions are also underway in northern and central Gaza, the correspondent reported.

