An Israeli army helicopter fired on the Israelis captured by Hamas resistance group on October 7 on their way to besieged Gaza, according to a leaked video, which has revealed their horror of being killed in Israeli attacks rather than Hamas blitz.

The leaked audio, parts of which were published on the Israeli news site Ynet, captures the meeting on Tuesday between former Israeli captives, relatives of those still in Hamas captivity, and Israel's war-time Cabinet.

A freed female captive is heard in the recording as saying: "The feeling we had there was that no one was doing anything for us. The fact is that I was in a hiding place that was shelled, and we had to be smuggled out, and we were wounded. That's besides the helicopter that shot at us on the way to Gaza."

She added: "The fact that we were shelled, the fact that no one knew anything about where we were … You claim that there is intelligence. But the fact is that we are being shelled. My husband was separated from us three days before we returned to Israel and taken to the [Hamas] tunnels."

In the details of the meeting, the captives released by Hamas and their relatives who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their dissatisfaction with the premier due to the Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza.

Another detainee, who was released as part of the captive swap deal between Israel and Hamas, said: "I experienced captivity, and I understand its hardships. Every day in captivity was extremely challenging.

"We were in tunnels, terrified that it would not be Hamas, but Israel, that would kill us, and then they would say Hamas killed you. So, I strongly urge that the prisoner exchange begins as soon as possible, and everyone needs to return home. There should be no hierarchy. Everyone is equally important."

Hannibal Protocol

Last month Haaretz reported that the military helicopter arrived at the site of the festival and opened fire on the Hamas fighters but also shot several festival participants. Some Israeli forces also "decided to use artillery shells" against Hamas "independently, without getting permission from their superiors," it reported.

A recent soldier's testimony also raised questions about whether the Israeli army fired on its own civilians under the "Hannibal Protocol" on October 7 near the fence with besieged Gaza.

In a report broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 News, a second lieutenant from an Israeli tank unit identified as Michal spoke about her experience in pursuing Palestinian fighters on October 7.

"We arrived at the entrance of the [Hulit] compound, and the gate was closed. A soldier came to me, somewhat frightened, saying, 'Terrorists have entered now.' We entered the compound, broke the gate with the tank, and followed the directions pointed out by the soldier," she said.

"Then the soldier told me, 'Fire over there. The terrorists are there.' I asked him, 'Are there any civilians [Israelis] there?' His response was, 'I don't know, just fire.'"

"I decided not to shell the target [with a tank shell] because it was an Israeli settlement, but I fired using a machine gun at the entrance of a house," she said.

Baseless claims

Tel Aviv has been caught making baseless claims and changing the narrative since it started its war on the blockaded enclave. The initial Israeli death toll was 1,400, which was later revised down to 1,200.

On November 15, the Israeli army claimed to have found an AK-47 rifle behind an MRI machine at Al Shifa Hospital when they stormed it, but when Fox News and BBC were allowed inside to report, they found two, not one.

CNN said then it was unclear where the second rifle came from, suggesting IDF could have rearranged the weapons.

Also at Al Shifa Hospital, the IDF claimed to have found a list of Hamas leaders’ names, which was, in fact, just an Arabic calendar.

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation also pointed out how Elon Musk's visit to Israel further exposed the Israeli state's propaganda campaign.

The Center identified a manipulation tactic in the crib footage which was disseminated by Israel with the caption, "one of the symbols of Hamas' attack on Kibbutz, the crib."

Musk was shown several empty shell casings in the crib. However, the footage captured during the visit of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie on November 12 lacks these casings in the same crib.

Moreover, the crib purportedly filled with empty shell casings shows no signs of damage.

Much of northern Gaza is in ruins after weeks of Israel’s war on the blockaded enclave. Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed nearly 17,200 people and wounded tens of thousands, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.