Global commemorations begin for 750th anniversary of Rumi's passing
The great Sufi scholar Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi's teachings lay the foundations of love, tolerance, unity and peace, addressing humanity in a universal language.
The commemoration events including events, seminars, exhibitions and discussions will continue until December 17. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

International commemoration events for the 750th anniversary of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi began with the "Time for Union" march in the Turkish province of Konya.

Mufti, local religious leader, Ali Oge said a prayer after the recitation of the Quran.

People walked from Mevlana Street to Mevlana Square on Thursday.

Participants visiting the Mevlana Museum listened to the Gulbang prayer, a tradition of the Mevlevi Order, and attended the Nevbe Ceremony held in the square.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, in a news conference, said it is the time to feel, live, and share Rumi's messages of infinite love and unity more closely.

Emphasising that Rumi is not only a thinker of a specific geography but also a universal thinker contributing to the spiritual richness of the entire world, Mumcu said Rumi's teachings laid the foundations of love, tolerance, unity and peace, addressing humanity in a universal language.

Events, seminars, exhibitions and discussions for the 750th anniversary of the passing of the intellectual and Sufi, Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, known for his teachings that have attracted global interest, will continue to December 17.

The great sufi scholar and poet died in 1273 in Konya, which his followers call “union with God.”

SOURCE:AA
