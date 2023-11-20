WORLD
Israeli ships are 'legitimate targets' anywhere, warn Yemen's Houthis
The Houthis say the capture of Galaxy Leader was in retaliation for Israel's war on Gaza, and that it "is only the beginning".
Israel's military has said the seizure was a "very grave incident of global consequence". / Photo: AP
November 20, 2023

Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Houthi rebels have warned after their seizure of an Israel-linked cargo vessel opened a new dimension in the Gaza war.

"Israeli ships are legitimate targets for us anywhere ... and we will not hesitate to take action," Major General Ali Al Moshki, a Houthi military official, told the group's Al Massirah TV station on Monday.

The capture of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew came days after the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Houthis, declaring themselves part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and proxies, have also launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel.

Analysts also said Houthi threats to shipping around the Bab al Mandab Strait, a choke-point at the foot of the commercially vital Red Sea, were likely to rise.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese firm but has links to Israeli businessman Abraham "Rami" Ungar.

The Houthis say the capture was in retaliation for Israel's war on Gaza.

More than 13,000 people have since been killed in Israel's aerial bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry has said.

Sunday's ship seizure "is only the beginning," Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam said on Sunday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, pledging further maritime attacks until Israel halts its Gaza campaign.

'Iran-style markings'

Maritime security company Ambrey says it had learned that the rebels boarded the ship by rappelling or sliding down a rope from a helicopter, the method used by Iran during previous vessel seizures in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambrey said the owner of the Galaxy Leader, which transports cars and other vehicles, is listed as Britain's Ray Car Carriers whose parent company belongs to Ungar, the Israeli businessman.

Israel's military said the seizure was a "very grave incident of global consequence", while a US military official called it "a flagrant violation of international law".

The crew were reportedly "under investigation" by the Houthis, Ambrey said. They include Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos, Mexicans and a Romanian, according to Israeli and Romanian officials.

Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK Line of Japan, said it had set up a task team to gather information and ensure the crew's safety.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tokyo was "directly approaching the Houthis" as well as communicating with Israel.

"We are also urging Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and other countries concerned to strongly urge the Houthis for the early release of the vessel and crew members," she said.

'Threat likely to rise'

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterised the capture as an "Iranian attack against an international vessel", an accusation dismissed by Iran.

"We have repeatedly announced that the resistance groups in the region represent their countries and make decisions and act based on the interests of their countries," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Yemen's coastline overlooks the Bab al Mandab Strait -- a narrow pass between Yemen and Djibouti at the foot of the Red Sea -- which is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, and carries about a fifth of global oil consumption.

"The threat of disruption to shipping in the wider region is likely to rise," Torbjorn Soltvedt of the risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft told AFP.

"If security concerns compel shipping companies to avoid the Bab al Mandab Strait, the result will be significantly higher costs due to the lack of alternative routes."

Mohammed al Basha, senior Middle East analyst for the US-based Navanti Group said the failure of Houthi missile and drone launches to hit targets inside Israel "might have influenced the decision to refocus on the Red Sea arena".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
