WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli ambassador to UK rejects two-state solution; London disappointed
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out two-state solution "disappointing".
Israeli ambassador to UK rejects two-state solution; London disappointed
UK Prime Minister Sunak said in response that he didn't agree with Hotovely's remarks. / Photo: AP
December 14, 2023

Israel's ambassador to Britain said that Israel would not accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza ends.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that she did not believe in the long-standing position of the UK government and the United Nations that an independent Palestinian state should be established.

"The answer is absolutely no," Hotovely said when pressed on the issue.

"Israel knows today, and the world should know now that the reason the Oslo Accords failed is because the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

"They want to have a state from the river to the sea," she added.

In response, the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out two-state solution "disappointing".

Palestinian right to self-determination

The Oslo Accords, signed between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 1993 aimed to bring "peaceful coexistence" to Israel and the Palestinians.

The agreement was based on UN resolutions that said the Palestinian people had the right to self-determination.

"Why are you obsessed with a formula (the two-state solution) that never worked," Hotovely added.

UK Prime Minister Sunak said in response that he didn't agree with Hotovely's remarks.

"Our long standing position is that the two state solution remains the right outcome here," he told reporters.

RelatedQ&A: ‘Israelis and Palestinians will have to negotiate two-state solution'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us