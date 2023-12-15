TÜRKİYE
Federation of Journalists condemns Israeli attacks on journalists
Every day, civilians as well as journalists become "victims of Israeli military," International Federation of Journalists stresses, adding that the body condemns attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf by Israeli forces.
The Israeli army on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Alkharouf, who was on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2023

The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf by Israeli forces.

"It's a nightmare. It's a catastrophic situation. So, it's difficult to say more except that we condemn," Anthony Bellanger told Anadolu on Friday.

"I watched the video and Mustafa in particular was only doing his job and nothing else, and when I watched the video it was really violent and aggressive," Bellanger said.

He said that while he is waiting to receive more information on the matter, IFJ is trying to help the photojournalist and that he will call his affiliates and Palestinian journalists in Ramallah to help Alkharouf.

Every day, civilians as well as journalists become "victims of the Israeli military," he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7. 

He said that the federation will document all cases, including the attack against Alkharouf, to the International Criminal Court. 

RelatedUNESCO demands probe into killing of Anadolu cameraman in Gaza

Israeli army violence

The Israeli army on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Alkharouf, who was on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood near the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque to pray, as restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers at the mosque went into their 10th week.

Israeli police, who set up barricades in the area, first pulled their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him to the ground, beating and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Alkharouf suffered severe blows resulting in injuries to his face and body and was transported by ambulance to the Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police also attacked cameraman Faiz Abu Ramila, who was with Alkharouf.

The incident came amid the Israeli attacks on Gaza which killed at least 18,787 Palestinians and dozens of journalists, along with hundreds of killings and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:AA
