Relatives of Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza organised a protest over the weekend in the Kirya area of central Tel Aviv near the Ministry of Defense, blocking a road.

The families blocked the road for 241 seconds, symbolising the number of captives in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 12 published footage showing the families holding banners a nd urging the government to make extra efforts to bring their relatives being held in Gaza back home.

Hundreds of protesters and families of Israeli hostages in Gaza gathered in front of the gate of the Ministry of Defense, demanding an "immediate plan to release the captives."

The protests have intensified following the killing of three Israeli hostages by Israeli forces in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.