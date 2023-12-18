WORLD
2 MIN READ
Families of Israeli captives in Gaza block road in Tel Aviv
Protests have intensified following killing of 3 Israeli hostages by Israeli forces in Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza.
Families of Israeli captives in Gaza block road in Tel Aviv
Members of the Abducted and Missing Families Forum, established by the families of the Israeli hostages, gather at Hostages' Square to stage a protest against the Israeli government demanding hostage deal in Tel Aviv / Photo: AA
December 18, 2023

Relatives of Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza organised a protest over the weekend in the Kirya area of central Tel Aviv near the Ministry of Defense, blocking a road.

The families blocked the road for 241 seconds, symbolising the number of captives in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 12 published footage showing the families holding banners a nd urging the government to make extra efforts to bring their relatives being held in Gaza back home.

Hundreds of protesters and families of Israeli hostages in Gaza gathered in front of the gate of the Ministry of Defense, demanding an "immediate plan to release the captives."

The protests have intensified following the killing of three Israeli hostages by Israeli forces in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

Related'Stop the fight and start negotiations': Israeli hostage families
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us