WORLD
3 MIN READ
From hospital bed, Gaza father says goodbye to his kids killed by Israel
Amid tears and screams, wounded Mahmoud Zoghroub bids final goodbye to his 17-day-old daughter Aisha and 2-year-old son Ahmed, who were among 27 Palestinians killed by Israel in an air strike in southern Gaza.
From hospital bed, Gaza father says goodbye to his kids killed by Israel
Dozens of mourners held a funeral prayer on Tuesday morning outside the hospital in Rafah, before taking those killed in the strike for burial in a nearby cemetery. / Photo: AP
December 19, 2023

Wounded in an Israeli strike that killed his children, Mahmoud Zoghroub said farewell to his 17-day-old daughter Aisha and 2-year-old son Ahmed, from his hospital bed.

On Tuesday, Zoghroub grimaced with effort as he pulled himself up to cradle Ahmed, wrapped in a white burial shroud. Zoghroub then wept and fell back again.

Aisha, also bundled in white cloth, was placed next to him on his other side.

At one point, he tapped his heart, seemingly too exhausted to speak.

Aisha's grandmother, Suzan, said the infant was born on December 2.

The extended family was asleep when Israel struck their apartment building before dawn on Tuesday, Suzan Zoghroub said.

She said two of her sons had apartments on higher floors, but the family stayed together on the ground floor amid fears of air strikes.

In all, Israel killed 27 Palestinians in the strike, hospital officials said.

RelatedOne of the last hospitals in Gaza 'out of action' after Israeli attacks

'Have they succeeded now?'

Suzan Zoghroub said many were members of her extended family.

"They removed us from under the rubble and brought us here," she said from the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza that was described by Israel as "safe zone".

She lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said Israel will not stop its air and ground invasion in besieged Gaza until resistance group Hamas has been dismantled.

"I want to send a message to Netanyahu," Zoghroub said.

"Does he think that by killing these children, he will achieve something? Have they succeeded now? Has he achieved what he wants? No, he hasn’t achieved what he wants."

Dozens of mourners held a funeral prayer on Tuesday morning outside the hospital in Rafah, before taking those killed in the strike for burial in a nearby cemetery.

Israel has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and wounded over 52,000 since October 7.

Thousands of Palestinians are feared buried under the debris of bombed buildings.

RelatedHypocrisy crushes empathy, dead children become statistics in Gaza: UNICEF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us