WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four in five Gaza homes go days without food — WHO chief
WHO alerts to a looming famine in Gaza, revealing the dire situation of residents going without food in both northern and southern regions.
Four in five Gaza homes go days without food — WHO chief
Palestinian children carry pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Rafah in southern Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
December 23, 2023

Residents in Gaza City are facing starvation and selling their possessions for food, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

“Hunger is present, and famine is looming in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote Saturday on X.

Four of five households in northern Gaza and half of the displaced households in the south are going days and nights without eating, said Ghebreyesus.

“This is heartbreaking. This protracted conflict is blocking much-needed access to food and other life-saving humanitarian aid,” he wrote.

RelatedWith 20,000+ deaths, Israel wipes out about 1% of Gaza's pre-war population

Safe delivery of food

Ghebreyesus urged the international community for immediate improvement in food security via accelerated flows of aid into Gaza to stop the famine.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injuries, most of them children and women.

It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.

Related2023 saw huge anti-Zionism rallies in US revealing deep split within Jewry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us