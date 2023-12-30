The 100-volume book series, “Pearls of Turkic Literature," prepared during Uzbekistan's term presidency of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been handed to the library of the Secretariat of OTS in Istanbul.

The Thursday event included a brief audiovisual presentation introducing the books, with speeches by Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the head of the OTS and Hayriddin Sultanov, adviser and speechwriter of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Omuraliev emphasised that the series not only encompasses the rich literary heritage of Turkic ancestors but includes the best examples of contemporary Turkish literature.

He expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the significant contributions made during Uzbekistan's presidency at the OTS.

"We will preserve and exhibit this valuable collection in the newly opened library of our secretariat. Thus, our staff and visitors will have the opportunity to closely examine this important work that serves the preservation and promotion of the great historical heritage of the Turkish peoples,” said Omuraliev.

Sultanov noted that the collection has also been delivered to the Presidential Library and the libraries of significant universities in Türkiye.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish administration and Omuraliev for their interest, Sultanov emphasised the significant effort put into preparing the work.

"We believe that the literary treasure contained in this 100-volume book set will be a unique source of spiritual power calling humanity to peace, friendship, mutual assistance, justice, goodness, knowledge, and enlightenment in today's global and dangerous world," he said.