Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day
The Organisation of Turkic States originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in the early 1990s, and eventually became an international council in 2009.
The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly enhance and deepen cooperation among member states / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Türkiye on Tuesday marked the Turkic States Cooperation Day, an occasion embodying "unity of our peoples and future generations."

“On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundations of the Organisation of Turkic States, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Turkic States Cooperation Day,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly enhance and deepen cooperation among member states, harmonise national capacities, and contribute to the peace and stability as a responsible and responsive regional actor in the global arena, it added.

It said the process has now evolved into a “full-fledged international organisation,” thanks to the strong will and joint efforts demonstrated by member countries.

“Türkiye will continue its ceaseless efforts to further strengthen the Turkic cooperation and make the Turkic World ‘stronger together,’" it added.

In a separate statement, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev said the day "symbolises the genesis of our organisation" and "embodies unity for our peoples and future generations and we collectively celebrate our shared journey and accomplishments today."

The Organisation of Turkic States, formerly called the Turkic Council, or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in the early 1990s, and eventually became an international council in 2009.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have observer status.

