China launches three satellites for space-based internet programme
The satellites, part of the space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series, were developed and built by the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.
China has completed 67 launches in 2023, of which 47 were executed by the Long March rocket family, its primary fleet of launch vehicles/Photo: AP
December 30, 2023

China has launched three experimental satellites into space from the Jiuquuan Satellite Launch Centre in the north-western Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

The satellites, carried by a Long March 2C carrier rocket, blasted off at 8:13 am local time on Saturday.

The China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing developed and constructed the satellites as part of the space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series.

This mission marks the fourth deployment of satellites in the series.

The initial launch occurred in July with two subsequent launches in November and December.

China has conducted 67 launches in 2023, with 47 carried out by the Long March rocket family, its main launch vehicle fleet.

