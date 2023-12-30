China has launched three experimental satellites into space from the Jiuquuan Satellite Launch Centre in the north-western Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

The satellites, carried by a Long March 2C carrier rocket, blasted off at 8:13 am local time on Saturday.

The China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing developed and constructed the satellites as part of the space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series.

This mission marks the fourth deployment of satellites in the series.

The initial launch occurred in July with two subsequent launches in November and December.

China has conducted 67 launches in 2023, with 47 carried out by the Long March rocket family, its main launch vehicle fleet.

Related China eyes satellite internet 'mega-constellation' rivaling Musk's Starlink