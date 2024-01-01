ISTANBUL, Türkiye — “Three, two, one... Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now!”

The resounding chant echoed last night among a group of people gathered at one of Istanbul's most iconic monuments, the Galata Tower, marking a unique welcome to the new year.

Given its popularity among tourists, the gathering included not only Turkish locals but individuals from various corners of the globe, such as Morocco, Egypt, and Malaysia—all standing in solidarity with Palestinians, facing a brutal Israeli assault in the occupied territories for nearly three months.

"I believe this is the least we can do. There's an ongoing genocide, and it's an undeniable truth. It's our responsibility to be here, especially on a day as significant as this one," Fatima Zahra from Morocco tells TRT World.

This collective voice was part of the “Countdown2Ceasefire” campaign, distinguishing it as the largest global movement ever initiated to advocate for a ceasefire and mobilise citizens worldwide during local New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31.

January 1st in Gaza

As of the first day of 2024, Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza, now in its 87th day, has resulted in the death of nearly 22,000 people, most of them women and children. An estimated 56,000 plus people have suffered injuries of varying degrees in the relentless and bombardment and ground offensive by Israel on cities, towns, and refugee camps across the coastal enclave.

Jenan Issa, one of the campaign organisers, emphasises the critical need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to halt this indiscriminate killing of civilians, particularly the most vulnerable—children, women, and the elderly. The urgency lies in delivering clean water, food, and basic necessities and putting an end to the current deplorable situation while preventing its recurrence.

“It’s the first step towards a future where traumatised communities can recover and rebuild.” she says.

“A ceasefire will quite literally save lives. But not only that, it will help prevent further loss of life due to disease and poor sanitation and weather conditions. Without a permanent ceasefire the dire conditions cannot be dealt with.”

How it all started

What began as a small initiative by volunteers from London a couple of weeks ago has evolved into a colossal movement involving over 55 countries worldwide, spanning from Malaysia to South Africa, from Japan to the Maldives, from to the US, and to Tanzania.

When asked about the motivation behind the campaign, Issa says, “The international community has failed Gaza. We are failing Gaza. It’s time to save the elderly, women and children, and protect civilians from indiscriminate killing.”

Pointing to the escalating death toll in Gaza due to relentless attacks from Israel, the organisers sought to redefine the conventional New Year’s countdown into a compelling and influential plea for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is why we are asking people from all over the world to come together, to join the global movement and countdown to a ceasefire. The Countdown2Ceasefire campaign has successfully engaged a diverse global community from over 55 countries all united in their desire for an end to the suffering of the people in Gaza.” she adds.

From Auckland, New Zealand, to San Diego, USA, the campaign organisers livestreamed all "countdown2ceasefire" events worldwide for 24 hours, capturing moments whether participants gathered at city venues or joined from their homes.

Celebrations with Palestinian flags

Palestinians in the diaspora actively participated in this campaign as well. Dania, a Palestinian-Jordanian student living in Istanbul, was among those who took to the streets to demand an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"It's wonderful to raise awareness among both Turkish and non-Turkish people. I'm doing my best to bring attention to my cause and elevate it on the global stage."

The campaign team not only organised a gathering in Galata Tower Square but also illuminated the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge on the Istanbul Strait with the colours of the Palestinian flags.

Families joined together for the event. Seyma and Mehtap, for example, attended with their 68-year-old grandmother. When asked about her motivation to be present, Fatma stated, "My conscience was unsettled; I couldn't stay home when there is distress in Palestine. I came for the sake of Allah, for the children facing death there, and for the pain of losing a loved one, which I deeply feel."

When asked about her global message, she says, "Let the fire be ceased, and may Palestinians find the tranquillity of peace."