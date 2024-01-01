WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vaccines for Palestinian children enter Gaza for first time since October 7
The shipment includes vaccines for polio, measles, rubella, and mumps, and is sufficient for a period ranging from 8 to 14 months.
Vaccines for Palestinian children enter Gaza for first time since October 7
Israel's attacks have effectively stopped normal health services in Gaza, including vaccinations against highly contagious childhood diseases that had been brought under control by mass immunisation programmes. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2024

Vaccines for children have started entering Gaza via the Rafah border crossing for the first time since the outbreak of Israel's war on the enclave on October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

These vaccines were purchased by the Palestinian government, in addition to donations from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Health Minister Mai al Kaila said in a statement on Monday.

“The Egyptian Health Ministry had previously approved the use of the cooling units on the Egyptian side to store the vaccines until their delivery into Gaza,” she added.

“The delivery process was carried out in accordance with the international standards for vaccine storage under the UNICEF supervision.”

She noted that "this comes amid the critical epidemiological situation caused by the Israeli war on the enclave."

The shipment includes vaccines for polio, measles, rubella, and mumps, and is sufficient for a period ranging from 8 to 14 months.

Yasser Bouzia, head of international relations in the Health Ministry in Ramallah, said there were estimated to be some 60,000 newborn babies in Gaza, who would normally receive vaccination but who have been largely cut off from medical services.

He said administering the new vaccines would be difficult because most of Gaza's population had been driven from their homes, with hundreds of thousands living in tents or other temporary accommodation.

RelatedAid entering Gaza meets only 10 percent of population needs
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us