Israel must increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza as the aid entering the enclave meets only 10 percent of its needs, according to the Israeli media.

“Half of Gaza's population is in a state of severe or extreme hunger, and 90 percent of Gaza's more than two million residents are going a whole day without food, often," Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote on Sunday.

“The 190 trucks that enter Gaza daily with Israel's approval provide only about 10 percent of the needs of Gazans,” it added.

“Israeli media is largely hiding from the public the extent of the destruction, death, and humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip as a result of the war,” the newspaper said.

People in Gaza grapple with catastrophic humanitarian and health conditions, as approximately 1.4 million out of 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes by Israeli attacks.

Related #Countdown2Ceasefire rings in New Year with unified call for Gaza truce

Dependent on international aid

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on October 26 that the years-long Israeli blockade of Gaza has left 80 percent of the Palestinians in Gaza dependent on international aid.

At least 150 Palestinians were killed and another 286 wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli forces continued their onslaught in the besieged Gaza, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Sunday.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army's ongoing attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 21,822, with 56,451 wounded, the Ministry said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.