TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dozens of individuals wanted by Interpol arrested in Türkiye
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that the wanted persons were captured after simultaneous operations by provincial police departments in 11 cities.
Dozens of individuals wanted by Interpol arrested in Türkiye
The wanted persons were captured after simultaneous operations by provincial police departments in 11 cities / Photo: AA Archive.
January 3, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested 56 individuals who were wanted with Interpol red notice by 18 countries, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

The wanted persons were captured after simultaneous operations by provincial police departments in 11 cities, with the exercise dubbed Operation Cage-28, Yerlikaya said on X on Wednesday.

"The detainees were found to have search records for crimes including membership in a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, money laundering, assault, counterfeiting, robbery, fraud, human trafficking, murder, prostitution, theft, smuggling, bribery, corruption, and forgery," he added.

Also, as part of Operation Cage-28, an Iranian woman, Masoomeh Taheri, 51, was detained in the western province of Izmir on charges of being part of an international criminal network.

The detained woman is alleged to be a member of an international network that scams mostly Iranian and Afghan nationals by promising residence permits in European countries.

RelatedTürkiye detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us