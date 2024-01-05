TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy, addressing regional and global issues
Underscoring Türkiye's endeavours to cease the bloodshed in both Ukraine and Palestinian territories, the Turkish President emphasised the significance of achieving a lasting peace.
Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy, addressing regional and global issues
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's active endeavours in contributing to the resolution of conflicts and fostering stability in the region in a phone call with Zelenskyy. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing regional and global issues, with a primary focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to stop the bloodshed in both Ukraine and Palestine and to ensure permanent peace, Erdogan said in a phone call on Friday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's active endeavours in contributing to the resolution of conflicts and fostering stability in the region.

President Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to undertake role of facilitator and host talks to ensure peace in Ukraine.

Emphasising the need to restructure the grain corridor and make it operational again, as well as ensuring urgent ceasefire, he said that diplomatic contacts continue for this end.

A ceasefire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible and the door should be opened for peace, the Turkish leader added.

The Black Sea Grain Deal

Last July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that the Russian part of the agreement had not been implemented. It sought the loosening of banking restrictions and the ability to ship its own fertiliser before returning to the deal.

The Ankara-brokered agreement, initially signed in July in 2022 in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports halted due to the war, which began in February 2022.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy together in Türkiye for formal discussions to end the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us