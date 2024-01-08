WORLD
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon: official
Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire across the border after the Israeli war on Gaza broke out on October 7 following Hamas' cross-border blitz.
Israel bombarded Gaza relentlessly after Oct.7 killing thousands of people, including thousands of children [Photo: AFP] / AFP
January 8, 2024

Israel killed a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in a strike on south Lebanon, a security source has said, adding to fears the conflict in Gaza could spread.

The commander "had a leading role in managing Hezbollah's operations in the south", the security official said on Monday, requesting anonymity over security concerns.

The official added that he "was killed in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the south".

The commander held several other top positions in the group, the official said.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire across the border after the Israeli war on Gaza broke out on October 7 following Hamas' cross-border blitz.

The killing of Hamas's deputy leader in Beirut last week has raised fears of a wider conflagration.

Saleh al Arouri, who was killed in a missile strike widely attributed to Israel, was the most high-profile Hamas figure to die during the war, in the first attack on Beirut since fighting began.

Nearly three months of cross-border fire have killed more than 180 people in Lebanon, including over 135 Hezbollah fighters, but also more than 20 civilians including three journalists, according to an AFP tally.

In northern Israel, nine soldiers and at least four civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.

RelatedHezbollah to Israel: Swift response to Arouri killing 'inevitable'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
