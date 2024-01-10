TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's electric car Togg unveils new model, headlines CES 2024
“I believe this is for all of us in Türkiye, an exciting day,” Togg CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas tells TRT World at the event.
Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. / Others
January 10, 2024

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car brand Togg has unveiled its brand new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in the United States' Las Vegas, United States.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World on Tuesday, Togg CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas said their second electric car T10F marks “a new milestone” for the company.

“I believe this is for all of us in Türkiye, an exciting day,” Karakas added, emphasising that many people told them their mission was impossible when they started out five and a half years ago.

In a story titled "The automobile of another world," prominent Italian newspaper Il Messaggero highlighted that Türkiye is not out of the carmaking game at all, and has been an excellent manufacturing hub for some time with its location as a meeting point between two continents.

The article said that Turkish drivers are finally proud to drive a domestic car with the Togg and that "production capacity will be increased to 200,000 as soon as possible to meet export demand, and the number of Toggs circulating in Europe will exceed one million by 2030."

Entirely Turkish

Stellantis, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Toyota, and Volkswagen are just some of the many players operating in Anatolia, either alone or with local partners, the report said.

As a result, more than 1.5 million vehicles were produced in Türkiye in 2023, it noted, adding this is more than twice as many as in Italy and more than in the UK.

Türkiye is on the borders of the top 10 in the classification of producer countries, it added.

This has clearly not been enough for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who focused on the project of creating an entirely Turkish company, the article said.

"So in 2018, he convinced some of the country's most important industrial and financial groups to give life to a joint venture to produce vehicles," it said.

In less than four years, Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) presented its first model, the impressive SUV T10x, it noted.

Togg introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
