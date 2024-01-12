TÜRKİYE
US, UK try to turn Red Sea into 'sea of blood': Erdogan
As the US and UK carry out strikes on Yemen, Turkish President Erdogan criticises the disproportionate force used in these attacks, which is similar to what Israel has been doing in Palestine since October 7.
Turkish President Erdogan answered journalists' questions after the Friday prayer.
January 12, 2024

The US and UK have used disproportionate force in Yemen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan criticised the attacks on Yemen by the US and UK.

"All of these actions involve the use of disproportionate force. Israel is also using disproportionate force in Palestine," he said.

"We receive information from various sources that the Houthis have made a very successful defence, provided a successful response, against both the US and the UK," he said.

The US and UK carried out strikes on multiple targets inside Yemen late Thursday in response to ongoing drone and missile strikes by the Houthis on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The attacks by the Yemeni group began in November in response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians since October 7.

South Africa's genocide case

On South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nowhere to hide and that there is no defence for his actions.

"I would have seen (Israel's) President (Isaac) Herzog in a much more sincere atmosphere at this point, but lately, he has also imitated Netanyahu, starting to make very different statements," he added.

He noted Israel is presenting its arguments in the top UN court adding: "But the documents we have presented are useful for The Hague."

The first day of the trial concluded on Thursday after the Ambassador of South Africa to Amsterdam, Vusimuzi Madonsela, read the nine interim measures his country requested from the Court against Israel.

On the first day of the trial, the South African side presented their allegations against Israel to the ICJ along with the supporting reasons and evidence.

Legal representatives for South Africa in the trial accused Israel of "deliberate actions against Gazans, proving genocidal intent."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
