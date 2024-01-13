TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish astronaut ready to carry dreams of his people to 'depths of space'
Alper Gezeravci, who is set to embark on his journey to the International Space Station on January 18, says his journey is a tool "to achieve what we want to achieve in space studies."
Turkish astronaut ready to carry dreams of his people to 'depths of space'
Gezeravci says he is "grateful" for all people and government institutions involved in making the space dreams of Turkish youth a reality. / Photo: AA
January 13, 2024

The first Turkish would-be space traveller, Colonel Alper Gezeravci, who is currently in quarantine with teammates in the US state of Florida, has emphasised his trip to space is not the end goal but "just a beginning."

Asked by Anadolu Agency about his feelings before the historic journey, Gezeravci said he worked as a military and civilian pilot "who has had to limit his ambitions to the visible skyline so far."

But "that this is no longer the case for our future generations. Their path will be wide open," he said.

Gezeravci said his travel will "carry the dreams of Turkish people from the sky to the depths of space."

Underlining that Türkiye has been involved in space studies with domestic satellite technologies for years, Gezeravci said: "This journey is not a goal for us; it is just a tool to achieve what we want to achieve in space studies."

Emphasising that sending humans to space will take Turkish space research to a new phase, Gezeravci said he is "grateful" for all people and government institutions involved in making the space dreams of Turkish youth a reality.

"With the strong initiative of our state and the opportunities provided by our grateful nation, I am here to fulfil this duty. We are making it happen. I will be returning as soon as possible after completing the duty entrusted to me," he said.

RelatedTürkiye's first space traveller set to blast off in January

Black rings for performance analysis

When asked about the black ring that Gezeravci and his Swedish teammate, Marcus Wandt, wore on their fingers, Gezeravci said, "We use these state-of-the-art rings to collect some data about our daily performance."

Stating that space infrastructure developer Axiom has assigned them Spanish trainer Emiliano Ventura and closely monitors their physical condition, Gezeravci said, adding that "he gives us advanced athletic training. We will wear these rings at the International Space Center, as well as here, to measure and compare our personal performance data."

Türkiye's first manned space mission will depart for the International Space Station at 01:11 am local time on January 18 (2211 GMT on January 17).

Gezeravci with the Axiom Mission 3 [Ax-3] crew will be launched from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket inside a Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew is expected to dock with the International Space Station on January 19 at 01:15 pm.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us