Türkiye is on track to have the third-largest natural gas storage capacity in Europe, thanks to the planned expansion of storage facilities.

Europe has approximately 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas storage capacity. Germany ranks first with a capacity of 24 bcm, and Italy ranks second with a capacity of 16 bcm.

Türkiye, with many years of experience in the use of natural gas in electricity generation and heating, aims to come in third with a storage capacity of 14.4 bcm with the expansion works to be completed by 2028.

The country, which has made significant investments in pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, offshore gas, and oil exploration fleets in the field of natural gas supply and processing infrastructure in the last 40 years, has intensified its efforts to increase the capacity of natural gas storage facilities.

At the heart of this expansion are Türkiye's two flagship underground natural gas storage facilities in Silivri and Tuz Golu.

Reducing dependency on external sources

On December 30, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced the expansion plan for the Silivri gas storage facility.

Bayraktar said they are working on a project that will increase the capacity here from 4.6 bcm to 5.6 bcm, with plans to add a capacity of 1 bcm to the facility.

"We want to increase the capacity of the facility within the next 2–3 years," the minister added.

Increasing the capacity of the Tuz Golu facility is also on the agenda. The facility currently has a gas storage capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters, and the goal is to increase this by 8.8 billion cubic meters by 2028, thus reaching a total capacity of 14.4 billion cubic meters.

Large storage facilities are crucial for ensuring a steady and secure supply of natural gas for domestic and regional needs and contribute to the country's preparedness for emergencies or supply disruptions. It also reduces dependency on external sources.

Türkiye aims to become a significant energy hub in the region. Having substantial gas storage facilities enhances this project and supports Türkiye's ability to store and then re-export gas, or to balance supply and demand across the region.

Last year, Türkiye signed natural gas export deals with some European countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Each of these agreements outlines specific quantities and durations for gas exports, underscoring Türkiye's growing role in the European energy landscape.

These agreements not only augment Türkiye's role in European energy security but also reflect its strategic geographical position as a bridge between energy-rich regions and Europe.