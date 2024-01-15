Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has won the FIFA award for best men's player in 2023, while Aitana Bonmati has won the women's award after winning the World Cup with Spain and leading Barcelona to Champions League glory during an exceptional 2023.

The 36-year-old Argentina star on Monday was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland — the same pair he beat for his eighth Ballon d’Or award last October.

Messi, who also secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory, clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain alongside Mbappe following that success, before making a move to the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

Messi secured the FIFA award for the eighth time in 15 years.

The men's award did not consider the World Cup, which ended 13 months ago. It recognised achievements from after the tournament through August 20.

The three players were FIFA finalists in voting by a global panel of national team coaches and captains, selected journalists, plus fans online.

Messi and Mbappe helped PSG win the French league title, but the team underperformed in the Champions League and French Cup — exiting both competitions in the round of 16.

That means Messi's exploits in the United States surely swayed some voters. Haaland and Mbappe could make good arguments that they deserved to win.

'2023 was an exceptional and unique year'

Bonmati's selection as the best women's player was less controversial as she completed a clean sweep of personal awards after helping Spain to win the World Cup and Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2023.

The 25-year-old also won the Ballon d'Or, Golden Ball for player of the World Cup and UEFA's player of the year in recent months.

"A couple of weeks ago when 2023 came to an end it was nostalgic because 2023 was an exceptional and unique year I will remember for the rest of my life," said Bonmati.

"I'm proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world."