An Iranian strike inside Pakistan's Balochistan province has killed two "innocent children" and wounded three girls, the Pakistani government said, calling the attack an "unprovoked violation" of the country's airspace.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late on Tuesday confirming the attack, which was first announced by Iranian media reports that were later withdrawn. The reports said the strikes were on bases of a militant group.

"This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the statement said, adding the strike inside Pakistani territory "resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls".

The ministry said Pakistan had summoned Tehran's top diplomat to Islamabad to protest the "unprovoked violation of its airspace."

Iran claims it hit militant bases

Two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported earlier on Tuesday, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The militant group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nour news, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The attack further raises tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on besieged Gaza. The attack also threatens the relations between Iran and Pakistan, which long have eyed each other with suspicion while maintaining diplomatic relations.