More than 50,000 people have staged a demonstration against rising extremism, xenophobia and racism in Germany's major northern port city of Hamburg.

The rally, called "Hamburg is rising against far-right extremism and Neo-Nazi networks," took to the streets on Friday.

Protesters, wielding signs emblazoned with anti-far-right slogans, voiced their disapproval of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Austrian far-right figure Martin Sellner.

It was revealed that AfD politicians and Sellner secretly met in the German city of Potsdam to discuss a plan that proposed the deportation of millions of people of foreign origin.

Demonstrators, representing a broad spectrum of society, expressed concerns about rising racism, xenophobia and far-right extremism in Germany. Many called for the immediate closure of the AfD, citing its controversial political agenda.

Organisers said 80,000 participants were at the demonstration. Police estimates, however, put the number at more than 50,000.

Critics argue that the AfD, known for its anti-foreigner and anti-Muslim stance, poses a threat to Germany's social fabric, prompting increased debates about the possibility of banning the party.

It currently holds 78 seats in the Federal Parliament.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said far-right elements were attacking German democracy. In a video message Friday, Scholz referred to the secret meeting to expel immigrants.

Emphasising that the ideology of national socialist racism has no place in Germany, Scholz highlighted that the far-right revealed their intentions to expel people.

"These are attacks on our democracy and, consequently, on all of us. Therefore, everyone must take a clear and unequivocal stance for integration, tolerance and democratic Germany," he said.