WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Wholesale destruction' of Gaza unprecedented: UN chief
Guterres says denial of statehood to Palestinians would indefinitely prolong conflict that threatens global peace, security.
'Wholesale destruction' of Gaza unprecedented: UN chief
Smoke rises over Gaza as seen from Israel / Photo: Reuters
January 20, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the destruction of Gaza is unprecedented, and the right of the Palestinian people to statehood must be recognised by everyone.

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, Guterres said on Saturday the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people is unacceptable. “This would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarisation and embolden extremists everywhere,” he said.

"This summit falls at another moment of deep division, human rights, international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the UN Charter are being flouted with impunity. I will not relent in my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and an immediate unconditional release of all hostages,” he added.

“The wholesale destruction of Gaza and the number of civilian casualties in such a short period are totally unprecedented during my mandate,” the secretary-general said, noting that the UN has also been affected as 152 staff have been killed.

Not only dying from bombs

Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas incursion has killed nearly 25,000 people besides causing mass displacement, destruction and shortage of food, water and medicine.

Guterres said the people in Gaza are dying, not only from bombs and bullets but from lack of food and clean water, and hospitals without power and medicine.

“Although humanitarians are doing their best to deliver aid, they face constant bombardments and daily dangers, amid enormous constraints posed by damaged roads, communication blackouts and access denials,” he said.

"We see clear convergence between the principles of the UN Charter and the Bandung principles of the Non-Aligned Movement. And you have an important role at the United Nations."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he opposes a Palestinian state in any post-war scenario.

RelatedAntonio Guterres invokes Article 99 of UN charter over Gaza crisis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us