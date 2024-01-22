CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Storm Isha pummels UK, Ireland, disrupts air traffic and power
Ireland and the UK have been hammered since fall by a series of gusty and wet storms that have toppled trees, knocked out power and led to flooding along river valleys.
Storm Isha pummels UK, Ireland, disrupts air traffic and power
A 160 kilometers an hour gust was recorded at Brizlee Wood radar station in northeastern England says UK's Met Office weather service / Photo: Reuters
January 22, 2024

Tens of thousands of people have been without electricity and hundreds of trains cancelled after the latest in a wave of winter storms lashed Britain and Ireland with heavy rain and wind gusts.

"There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday," Chief Superintendent Davy Beck of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said as many roads across that region remained impassable.

The UK's Met Office weather service had issued an unusual blanket wind warning for the whole country before Storm Isha, which reached its peak overnight. A160 kilometres an hour gust was recorded at Brizlee Wood radar station in northeastern England.

Ireland and the UK have been hammered since fall by a series of gusty and wet storms that have toppled trees, knocked out power and led to flooding along river valleys. Isha is the ninth namedstorm since September.

RelatedStorm Bella causes floods in UK, knocks out electricity in France

Air traffic disrupted

The railway operator for Scotland halted train service Sunday night and into Monday’s rush hour. Network Rail, which owns the railway infrastructure in England, Scotland and Wales, said it was placing speed limits on most lines to prevent engines from running into fallen trees and other debris, and trains would be affected into the morning commute.

"There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday," he said.

Planes bound for several airports were diverted — including a flight from the Canary Islands to Dublin that ended up in Bordeaux, France.

Some 230,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Ireland, and 40,000 lacked power in neighboring Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said the storm was expected to "gradually pull away" through Monday, though it would remain windy.

RelatedDeaths reported as storm moves eastwards across Europe – Storm Ciara
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us